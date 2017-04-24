Avengers: Infinity War is in full swing with the movie currently in the process of filming for release next year. We recently learned that the movie will be shooting separately from Avengers 4, which has a title, but Marvel doesn't want to let us know what it is just yet. Zoe Saldana may have missed that message, because it looks like she may have revealed the title for Avengers 4 in a recent interview.

Recently, Marvel Studio President Kevin Feige said that the title of Avengers 4 would serve as something of a spoiler. That being said, if you don't want to venture into spoiler territory for Avengers: Infinity War, you may want to turn back now. During a recent interview for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 with journalist Lizo Mzimba, Zoe Saldana seemingly revealed that the title of Avengers 4 will be Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet. Here is what she had to say in a video that was posted by Mizimba on Twitter.

"We're in the middle of it. I think the Guardians just shot their part when it comes to Infinity Wars, the first part, and we all have to go back for Gauntlet later this year."

It looks like Gamora may have let something pretty big slip there. Whoops. In any case, if Avengers 4 is actually titled Infinity Gauntlet, it wouldn't be the most surprising thing for many Marvel fans to hear. The fact that the Infinity Stones have been a huge part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe up to this point and since we have already seen Thanos getting his hands on the Infinity Gauntlet in a post-credit scene, the title makes logical sense. Also, the 1991 comic book storyline that these movies seem to be taking the most from was called Infinity Gauntlet. As for the spoiler that would represent, it would seem to imply that Avengers: Infinity War will not see Thanos assembling all of the stones together in the Gauntlet. Then, Avengers 4 would see the full realized weapon in the hands of the Mad Titan. That is somewhat speculative, but it is hard to imagine any other reason for the title.

There is also the possibility that Zoe Saldana was a little worn out from the massive press tour for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and just mixed up some of her wording. It isn't likely that Marvel Studios will address it, so we are probably going to be left to wonder until Kevin Feige deems it time to let us know what Avengers 4 will be called. But it has been said multiple times that Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 are very different movies. If this title is correct, it still does seem like they will be heavily linked to one another.

Both movies are being directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War). Avengers 4, or Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet, if Zoe Saldana is to be believed, is scheduled to hit theaters on May 3, 2019, just a year after Avengers: Infinity War arrives on May 4, 2018. We can probably assume that Marvel won't officially reveal the title for Avengers 4 until Infinity War is released, since it can be viewed as a spoiler for what's to come. You can check out the interview clip for yourself below.