Yesterday, during an interview on the red carpet for the UK premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy 2, actress Zoe Saldana seemingly revealed the mysterious title for the currently untitled Avengers sequel, which was previously known as Avengers: Infinity War Part 2. It has long been confirmed that all of the Guardians will return in Infinity War. The actress teased that the Guardians wrapped their part in Infinity War, adding that they'll be back for "Infinity Gauntlet" later this year. While it certainly did seem like the actress let the secretive title slip, her Guardians 2 director confirmed that actually isn't the case.

After the premiere, during the press junket, Yahoo! Movies UK caught up with Guardians 2 director James Gunn, who also serves as an executive producer on the Infinity War movies. The director/producer didn't hear that Zoe Saldana seemingly let the title slip on the red carpet, and when asked about the Infinity Gauntlet title, the director confirmed that is not the actual title. Here's what the executive producer had to say, explaining that he thinks the actress merely misspoke.

"It's not the title. My guess is that Zoe just misspoke. I'll talk to Zoe today, but I would imagine that is just Zoe misspeaking and saying Infinity Gauntlet instead of Infinity War."

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed yesterday that the Avengers 4 title hasn't been revealed yet because it is actually a rather huge spoiler for Avengers: Infinity War. It's possible that the title won't be unveiled until the post-credits scene of Infinity War. Along with their regular tradition of debuting fun post-credits scenes, there are often brief messages after these scenes, stating that a particular character or a group of characters "will return." At times, that message is followed by the title of a particular movie, and it seems that this brief post-credits message could be the perfect place to unveil the full title, possibly even the official logo for this Avengers sequel. It hasn't been confirmed that the title will be revealed here, but it's certainly plausible.

Many fans thought the Infinity Gauntlet title which Zoe Saldana inadvertently "leaked" did make sense. There are theories that perhaps the first movie would follow the epic battle between the Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes and Thanos (Josh Brolin) to merely gather all of the Infinity Stones, which could end with Thanos finally placing all of these Stones within the Infinity Gauntlet, setting up the epic sequel with the Mad Titan unleashing this incredible power upon the world. Still, we already know that Thanos has the Infinity Gauntlet, from the post-credits scene of Avengers: Age of Ultron, so just naming the movie Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet doesn't necessarily seem to be a huge spoiler, as Kevin Feige had previously suggested.

It was also recently confirmed that both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 will be shot separately, although both movies were originally conceived to be shot at the same time over what was believed to be an epic shoot that would span roughly nine months. Instead, Infinity War is currently shooting now, and there will be a small break after that wraps before Avengers 4 gets started, with Kevin Feige revealing that it was too complicated to "cross-board" both stories at once. While it may be quite some time before we find out the Avengers 4 title, at least we know now that it isn't Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet.