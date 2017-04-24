We've known for a while now that Avengers: Infinity War and the currently untitled Avengers 4 are no longer going to be a part 1 and part 2. It was recently revealed that the movies are not being shot together either, as was originally the plan, which lends some credibility to the idea that these truly will be two different movies. But don't expect to learn the title for the fourth Avengers movie anytime soon, because according to Kevin Feige, it's a spoiler.

The President of Marvel Studios has been busy making the press rounds for their latest release, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which is set to hit theaters in less than two weeks. Kevin Fegie recently spoke to Cinemablend and, when asked point blank whether or not the title for Avengers 4 is a spoiler, he made it quite clear that it is. Here is what he had to say.

"Yeah. For sure."

That may not be the wordiest response Kevin Feige has ever provided, but it is telling. The man likes to tease things if he can, even if he has to stay a bit vague. So giving a definitive but very concise answer says an awful lot. That said, it sounds like Marvel Studios and the creative team have settled on a definitive title for Avengers 4, so it isn't overly correct to say that the movie is untitled at this point. We just don't know what that title is yet, and for good reason. Kevin Feige also reaffirmed that Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 truly are going to be different movies, as opposed to being two parts of a larger whole, like we originally expected them to be. And they will most definitely deal with Thanos as the main villain.

"They're two very different movies. That's all I'll say."

Avengers: Infinity War started shooting in Atlanta in February and the movie is expected to wrap principal photography over the summer. There will then be a short break and the cast and crew will return to shoot Avengers 4 starting in August. According to Kevin Feige, the situation just became too complicated to be able to shoot the movies at the same time. Assuming the movies are very different, it makes sense that shooting both movies back-to-back or concurrently would be complicated. The movies probably have a different feel, tone, sets and other logistical aspects that would make that less sensible than it may have seemed previously. Also, the massive cast full of Hollywood A-listers doesn't make things any easier. The scheduling must be a logistical nightmare, so splitting things up may help with that a bit.

Plot details are being kept under wraps for Avengers: Infinity War, but we know that Thanos is finally going to be getting some significant screen time and that he is going to be unleashing his power on Earth's mightiest heroes, as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy. Joe Russo and Anthony Russo are directing (Captain America: The Winter Solider, Captain America: Civil War) with a script from Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Avengers: Infinity War will arrive in theaters on May 4, 2018, with Avengers 4 debuting a year later on May 3, 2019.