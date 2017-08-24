There will be potential spoilers for both Avengers 4 and Spider-Man: Homecoming, if you haven't seen that in theaters yet, so be sure to read on at your own risk. Earlier this week, the first photos of Gwyneth Paltrow's Pepper Potts arrived from the Georgia set of Avengers 4, which provided our first confirmation this character was returning. Today we have even more photos which shows Pepper and Tony Stark sporting matching outfits, with one important accessory that eagle-eyed observers noticed. This is your last chance to avoid potential SPOILERS so read on at your own risk.

After a four-year absence from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Gwyneth Paltrow returned as Pepper Potts in a surprise appearance at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, after she had set up a press conference to introduce Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as the new Avenger. Peter ended up backing out at the last minute, leaving Pepper in a bind for what to announce to the cadre of press that assembled. Tony solved this problem by popping the question, presenting a ring to Pepper in his own unique way, but while they both went off to the press conference together, fans never got any actual confirmation that she said yes, but now that has been confirmed. Page Six posted new images today with both Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow embracing on the set, where Paltrow is clearly seen wearing an engagement ring, while another photo shows Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner giving his "Science Bro" Tony Stark a hug.

While most fans naturally assumed Pepper would say yes, and her presence in the early photos certainly seemed to suggest that she did in fact say yes, these photos provide irrefutable proof that Tony Stark is getting married to Pepper Potts. When and where this marriage will take place is another question entirely, although there has been rumors that the upcoming Avengers 4 Tokyo production shift will be for a wedding, although it isn't known if this will be Tony and Pepper's wedding, and if that is true, why the wedding is taking place in Tokyo. What is interesting about these latest photos is that both Pepper and Tony are seen wearing matching jump suits, which could simply mean that this loving couple likes to go jogging in the same outfits, or it could mean something else entirely.

It's possible that, Pepper Potts may actually join the Avengers team this time around. During a 2009 comic book arc, Pepper is given her own Iron Man suit by Tony Stark, and she uses it under the new identity of Rescue. In the comics, the suit was designated Mark 1616 that gives Rescue/Pepper the ability to fly and gives her enhanced strength, but a new hybrid of repulsor and eletromagnetic technology allows her to also manipulate electromagnetic fields that are so powerful they can stop a jet airliner from crashing. We have gotten no actual indication that Pepper will take on the Rescue identity in Avengers 4, but, with the threat of Thanos' (Josh Brolin) imminent destruction looming over this movie, it may not be too far-fetched an idea.

Gwyneth Paltrow also shared a new photo from the set on her own Instagram, where she confirmed the "Pepperony" engagement with an engagement ring emoji, although we don't see her wearing the ring in this particular shot. Jon Favreau also took to social media to share a photo with himself, in costume as Happy Hogan, alongside Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow, who he dubbed the "Infinity Trinity." Production is expected to last throughout the rest of the year on Avengers 4, with Avengers: Infinity War hitting theaters May 4, 2018 and Avengers 4 arriving a year later on May 3, 2019. Take a look at the latest photos from the Fayetteville, Georgia set below.

