With production still continuing on Avengers 4, star Paul Bettany took to social medai to unveil a new photo of the actor in full costume as Vision. The photo was snapped by the actor's co-star, Mark Ruffalo, who captured the actor, "catching up with some paper work," with the actor seen wearing his glasses over his Vision makeup. We've already known for quite some time that Vision will be in both Avengers: Infinity War, which wrapped production in July, and Avengers 4, but this is perhaps the best look we've gotten at Vision thus far.

The image was posted on Paul Bettany's Twitter, which also showcase the motion capture dots on his face, over the Vision makeup. We can't get a good look at what kind of "paper work" the actor is doing, during an apparent break in the production, but the more photos we can get from the set, the better. Ironically, this image comes just a few weeks after Paul Bettany was spotted on the set of the Han Solo spin-off, with the actor reuniting with Ron Howard, who directed him in A Beautiful Mind and The Da Vinci Code. It was confirmed that Paul Bettany was taking over a role previously portrayed by Michael K. Williams, but now it seems the actor is getting back to work as Vision.

We reported last week that Avengers 4 returns to Scotland for more filming next year, which will likely follow up on scenes that were shot for Avengers: Infinity War. A spoiler-filled video leaked from the set earlier this year, which showed Vision, as a flesh-and-blood human, kissing Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). Given the budding relationship between the characters in both Avengers: Age of Ultron and last year's Captain America: Civil War, many fans weren't too surprised by the video, especially since it follows a popular comic book arc. Still, since practically no Avengers 4 plot details have been confirmed thus far, at least we know this romance will at least start in Avengers: Infinity War.

The question that remains, though, is how long this romance will last for. Vision came to life in Avengers: Age of Ultron through the yellow gem known as the Mind Stone. The Mind Stone is one of the five stones that Thanos (Josh Brolin) is trying to collect, which, when placed in the Infinity Gauntlet, will give him the immense power he craves so badly. If Thanos succeeds in this quest, it could mean that Vision will be killed off, putting an end to this romance with Scarlet Witch. There has been speculation that several iconic characters will be killed off in Avengers: Infinity War, paving the way for some new characters to be introduced in Phase 4, but as of now, it remains unclear if Vision is one of these characters that will be killed off.

There was originally a report that claimed Vision would return in Avengers 4 while Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury will be sitting this movie out, but that all changed last week. A new casting call mentioned Samuel L. Jackson by name as one of the stars of the movie, and fans have theorized that one of the body doubles listed in the casting call is for Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury. Still, there is no official confirmation from Marvel that Nick Fury is in Avengers 4 yet, although it has been confirmed that he will surface in Captain Marvel, where fans will see him with two working eyes for the first time, since the story is set in the 1990s. While we wait for more on Avengers 4, take a look at the latest photo from the Avengers 4 set below, featuring Paul Bettany as Vision.