Like most stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans signed a multi-picture contract that covered six movies. When he signed that contract, Marvel had been planning a trilogy of Avengers movies, but that plan changed a bit when the studio announced Avengers: Infinity War would hit theaters in 2018, with Avengers 4 debuting on May 3, 2019, which will close out Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During a new interview, Chris Evans revealed he actually added another movie to his contract for Avengers 4, teasing that this movie will "wrap everything up." Here's what he had to say below.

"I had six films in my Marvel contract, so I could have said after the third Avengers I was done, but they wanted to make the third and fourth Avengers films as a two-parter, They said they had so many other characters to fit in, Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, and couldn't get them all into one movie. (I came back) because it made sense. It's going to wrap everything up."

The actor wouldn't go into specifics in his interview with The Telegraph, but his statement falls in line with previous tidbits we've heard about Avengers 4. This movie is said to unite the entire Marvel Universe, with directors Anthony and Joe Russo previously teasing that the movie may feature upwards of 67 characters. It is believed that every character who has been established in the MCU thus far will make an appearance to help take down Thanos (Josh Brolin), but it still hasn't been confirmed if characters from the Marvel TV side, with character like Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) will be a part of this story or not.

This new statement from Chris Evans comes just a few months after he hinted that Avengers 4 will be his last Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. It isn't known if his Steve Rogers/Captain America character will be killed off in Avengers 4, but there have been rumors that several of the original Avengers characters will be killed off. As for Steve Rogers, if he is killed off, it's possible that either The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) or The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) could step in and take over as Captain America, which has happened in the comics. Marvel hasn't confirmed any story details for Avengers 3 or Avengers 4, so we'll have to wait and see.

While Marvel was originally planning on shooting both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 back to back, it was confirmed in April that Infinity War and Avengers 4 will be shot separately. Avengers: Infinity War is currently filming now, with filming commencing in January, although it isn't known when Infinity War may wrap. Instead of shooting both movies back to back, the cast and filmmakers will take a short break after Infinity War wraps, before returning to work on Avengers 4. It was also recently revealed that the title for Avengers 4 is actually a huge spoiler for Avengers: Infinity War, so it seems likely that the title could be revealed at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, but that has yet to be confirmed.