While we still have over six months left until Justice League hits theaters this November, one cast member had some interesting things to say about the movie. Diane Lane, who returns for the third time in the DCEU as Martha Kent, Superman's mother, was asked during a talk show appearance if she could offer any spoilers for Justice League, and if she thinks the movie will be better than The Avengers. Here's what she had to say below, in quite a succinct fashion.

"No and no. [laughs] Short but honest. I hate to disappoint, but..."

The actress made these potentially controversial comments during the after-show of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where fans can call or email in their questions for that night's guests. While Diane Lane didn't actually say that the Justice League movie will be awful, it seems she prefers the Marvel team of superheroes to the DC super group. She did get into hot water over these remarks, especially considering how important Justice League is to the studio's DCEU lineup. And her reps where forces to publish this rebuttal.

"Diane meant "sorry to disappoint" in reference to revealing anything concerning "Justice League" that is not already out in the public, and, was declining to comment on a film (Avengers) that she has not seen. She is thrilled to continue her role as Martha Kent, and appreciates your excitement for "Justice League". Thank you for giving us the opportunity to clarify this."

While it isn't likely that comments like this are encouraged by anyone at the studio, it may eventually serve as some form of motivation for her co-stars. Ezra Miller, who plays The Flash in Justice League revealed that the negative reviews for both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad served as motivation for himself and the rest of the cast, to improve from their predecessors and give fans the Justice League movie they desperately want. It's possible that these comments, as innocuous as they are, could motivate this superhero team to eclipse the Avengers in the second Justice League movie, which is slated for 2019. But that's a long way off.

As for Diane Lane herself, it isn't clear how large or small a role she has in Justice League, especially with all of these heroes like Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher). Justice League will also introduce new characters like J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, and Nuidis Vulko (Willem Dafoe). Not to mention the return of Amy Adams' Lois Lane. Still, while Diane Lane didn't have a ton of screen time in Batman v Superman, her character did have a pivotal role in uniting Batman and Superman, so perhaps she has a bigger role this time around, which may be possible when considering a recent rumor.

Back in March, a new rumor surfaced that the Justice League runtime was a whopping 170 minutes, nearly 20 minutes longer than Batman v Superman's 151 minute runtime. Some fans have chimed in, stating that this nearly three-hour movie will be far too long, but director Zach Snyder poked some fun at the rumor, during a Twitter exchange with DC Films president Jon Berg. The director joked that he screened the first cut of Justice League for IMDB, which he thought was "standard WB procedure." It hasn't been confirmed if there even is a locked runtime quite yet, but hopefully we'll find out more soon. Through it all, we should point out that Diane Lane's ex-husband Josh Brolin does play Thanos in the Avengers movies.