Hurricane Maria absolutely devastated Puerto Rico on September 20, leaving the island in a state of chaos and total disaster ever since. The people of Puerto Rico are in desperate need of aid, and The Avengers are assembling to do their part. Scarlett Johansson, who Marvel fans know as Black Widow in the MCU, has organized a live reading of the classic play, Our Town, with proceeds going to benefit those in need in Puerto Rico.

The event will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, where Avengers 4 is filming. Which is convenient, as many of the biggest names in the Marvel universe will be able to take part in the reading. Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans are scheduled to join Scarlett Johansson, with "surprise appearances" also planned. So who knows who may turn up? Scarlett Johansson had this to say in a statement about the event, which is scheduled to take place on November 6.

"The struggle faced by Puerto Rican residents since their island was ravaged by Hurricane Maria is terribly heartbreaking and has left many feeling hopeless and helpless. It is a great privilege to be able to participate in whatever way I can, to provide some relief to those that are struggling to access even the most basic of human needs in the aftermath of this disastrous event. Please help me and my co-stars in coming together for an extraordinary, one-time-only evening to raise lifesaving funds for a devastated island and to help celebrate the true meaning of community with this unique reading of a great American classic."

Our Town was written by legendary playwright Thornton Wilder. The play is set in the village of Grover's Corners, New Hampshire, and offers a glimpse into small town American living. Life, love and death are all themes that are explored in the acclaimed work. The original production in 1938 was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for drama, with the 1989 Broadway production taking home the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play. This reading will be directed by Kenny Leon and is set to take place at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

The people or Puerto Rico are still without power in many parts of the island and there is an extreme lack of clean drinking water. Let alone water to bath in or for plumbing purposes. To say the least, the Puerto Rico needs our help and the Marvel heroes on the big screen are doing their part in real life to try and help. All of the proceeds raised from the event will support The Hurricane Maria Community Relief & Recovery Fund. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Tickets for The Avengers cast reading of Our Town go on sale on October 23. So if you're in the Atlanta area and want to contribute to a good cause, be sure to pick up your tickets for the event.