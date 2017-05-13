Details are scarce for the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, but did Robert Downey Jr. just release a spoiler regarding Iron Man's suit and Asgardian Uru armor? Avengers: Infinity War will take place after the events of Gaurdians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and will team the Avengers with the Guardians to pit them against Thanos to save the universe. It's likely that most of the action will take place away from Earth, leading one to speculate that some wardrobe changes might be needed to facilitate space travel for the Avengers. Is Iron Man's suit going to have an extra kick to it?

Robert Downey Jr. seems to be insinuating that Iron Man might have a new suit made with Asgardian armor with a post on his official Facebook page. The Asgardian armor is much more powerful than Iron Man's standard suit, which could help him battle Thanos in space. The picture is not an official piece of concept art and we can't be sure if Downey is just sharing the picture because the suit design looks neat, but the caption underneath the photo does read "nobody does armor like Asgard." The idea of an Asgardian Iron Man suit is an exciting idea, but is in no way official at the moment. This is pure speculation.

Tony Stark has seen quite a few changes to his Iron Man suits over the years. Stark was at one point given the power to make weapons from Asgard's ruler Odin. The unearthly metals forged by dwarven smiths from Asgardian resources gave it enchanted powers. In addition to creating 8 weapons with the material, Stark submerged himself in a vat of Uru while wearing his Extremis armor that was then infused with the divine will of Odin, which is the same material that Thor's mighty hammer had been forged from. Fueling the rumors of the Asgardian armor are the rumors that Peter Dinklage could be playing Eitri, the King of the Dwarves.

The image that Downey Jr. shared is a design by Prince Armory, which is a company that specializes in fabrications for fans, productions, and collectors. The incredibly detailed costumes are mostly synonymous with the world of cosplay. Hopefully Downey Jr. knows what he's talking about and that we get to see the cosmic battle with the Asgardian Iron Man suit in all of its nerdy glory.

We still have a long ways to go, but this is an exciting piece of news nonetheless. Hopefully Downey Jr. isn't doing a little bit of trolling to the mighty fan base of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is entirely possible at this time, because why not? Infinity War isn't set to open up for another year, leaving plenty of time to speculate and debate whether the Asgard was destroyed with Thor's hammer or how much of a part that the Guardians of the Galaxy will play in the movie. What we do know is that [Thor: Ragnarok} is set to open November 3rd, 2017 and that it looks epic. Check out Downey Jr's Facebook post below.