While promoting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in April, David Bautista teased a potential pairing of his character Drax and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and now it seems the actor has in fact gotten his wish. During a new interview at the D23 Expo over the weekend, Dave Bautista confirmed that Drax and Tony Stark do in fact interact, and it's better than he could have even imagined. Here's what he had to say below, when asked if there are any pairings he was looking forward to.

"Robert Downey Jr. has been on a pedestal for me since I was a very young man. I have just always admired him and been a fan. I've said for years and years and years that I hoped the crossover would happen, because I thought that Drax would have such great interactions with Tony Stark. It all just came to fruition and actually it's gonna happen, and it's good, it's really good. It's better than I thought it would ever be. I'm really excited about."

The actor confirmed this superhero pairing in an interview snippet released on Good Morning America Twitter, from an interview at D23. Unfortunately, Dave Bautista wouldn't reveal any specific details about their interactions, but he has said in the past that he would love to see them together because Stark is so sarcastic, and Drax is so literal. When asked if there was any chemistry between the actors on the set, Dave Bautista had this to say, revealing a story from the London premiere of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

"Immediately. Here's the thing is that, I went to the premiere in London of Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Robert went out of his way to come and meet me and say how much he loved me in the first [Guardians] film. That meant the world to me, so it put me at kind of an automatic comfort level with him, so as soon as we hit the stage man, there was no pressure or walls there, I just felt like, 'This guy is very supportive of me.' I think that's just him, he's a very giving actor across the board. But for me personally, I just felt totally at ease with him, and it makes for good chemistry when you're comfortable with someone."

While the footage still isn't online yet, Marvel debuted the first Avengers: Infinity War footage for the D23 Expo crowd this weekend, which started with the Guardians leader Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) telling his crew that they need to put on their "mean faces," just before Thor slams into their ship, the Milano. How Thor wound up there is anybody's guess, but it will certainly tie into the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok, in theaters November 3. It's possible that the Guardians helping Thor could lead to Thor introducing the Guardians to the rest of the Avengers on Earth, which brings them into the Infinity War story. That is only speculation for now, but until we find out more, take a look at Dave Bautista's video interview about Avengers: Infinity War below.