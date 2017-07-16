Fans who were in attendance at Disney's D23 Expo yesterday were treated to one huge surprise. Marvel Studios closed out the live-action movies panel with the very first footage from Avengers: Infinity War. Unfortunately, the footage has not yet made its way online, but descriptions of the footage have. Aside from being action-packed and reportedly incredible, the footage also had some big reveals. For one, it sounds like Steve Rogers is no longer Captain America in Avengers: Infinity War.

This is something that was teased by directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo in the past, but would Marvel really have Chris Evans' Steve Rogers not be Captain America in an Avengers movie? It sounds like it. Here is a description of the Avengers 3 footage, via Screen Rant, that seems to confirm that Steve Rogers isn't Cap anymore.

"The trailer begins with a passed out and wounded Thor floating in space. Guardians of the Galaxy hit him as they are flying through space in the Milano. He's stuck to the windshield and Rocket proposes using the windshield wipers to wake him up. Thor is brought into the Milano, wakes up, and says, "Who the hell are you guys?" There's a cut to Loki holding the Tesseract. Shot of Spider-Man on a bus, arm hair stands up, confirming Spidey sense. Iron Man working with the Guardians. Thanos arrives to battle Avengers. Spider-Man shown wearing new suit from end of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Cut to Peter with mask off saying, "I'm sorry," to Stark. Thanos battling Doctor Strange, Star-Lord, and Iron Man. Shows Captain America in new (Nomad?) suit with a beard. Black Widow is now blonde. Thanos pulls pieces of the moon to Earth to toss at Avengers. Logo."

Given what happened at the end of Captain America: Civil War, this kind of makes sense, but is no less surprising. Surely we will see Steve Rogers pick up the shield again in order to help take down Thanos, right? Or maybe not. Maybe we'll see Bucky finally take up the mantle, as he did in the comics. Just as Steve Rogers at one point ditched his Captain America character and takes on the name Nomad, after losing faith in the government. It sounds like Joe Russo and Anthony Russo are good to their word on this one. Here's what they had to say in an interview with The Huffington Post last year.

"I think him dropping that shield is him letting go of that identity. [It's] him admitting that certainly the identity of Captain America was in conflict with the very personal choice that he was making."

There are a lot of other major things to freak out over here if you're a Marvel Fan. Blonde Black Widow? Peter Parker using his Spidey Sense? Thanos Throwing a planet? Avengers: Infinity War sounds like it is going to live up to the epic buildup that has gone into it. Now we just have to wait for Marvel to release the Infinity War footage online. Maybe we'll get it next week during San Diego Comic-Con? Fingers crossed.