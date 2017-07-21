A new social media post and casting call reveal some mighty strong clues that Captain Marvel will join the gigantic cast of the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War. The inclusion of Carol Danvers into Infinity War has been talked about ever since it was announced that Academy Award winning actress Brie Larson officially signed on to play the part back in 2016. But now it appears that there might be some pretty strong evidence to suggest that Captain Marvel will be suiting up to fight against Thanos.

The first clue comes to us via Captain Marvel director Ryan Fleck's Instagram account. Fleck posted a picture on a United States Air Force base of an F-16 fighter jet with some members of the Air Force standing near it. Fans of Captain Marvel know that the Air Force is a huge piece to the backstory of Carol Danvers. Now the MCU could decide to change portions of her origin story, but it is likely that the Air Force connection will remain intact especially after looking at the next clue that was recently revealed.

Project Casting recently posted an open audition for Avengers: Infinity War for availability from mid to late August of this year. The casting call reads:

"Military Officers: Looking for men who appear to be 30's-early 50's, in good physical shape, to portray officers of various rankings. Must have short hair or be willing to get a military haircut. NO Facial Hair! Military experience is preferred, but not mandatory. Filming will be Monday 8/28 with a mandatory fitting the week of August 14th- must be available for both!"

While this is all speculation at this point, it does show a clear line back to the origin of Carol Danvers and her transformation into Captain Marvel. Plus production of Captain Marvel is set right in the middle of Infinity War and Avengers 4 and it would make a great deal of sense to introduce her character in the same fashion that Tom Holland's Spider-Man was introduced in Captain America: Civil War.

The news comes after it was announced that Samuel L. Jackson would be appearing in Captain Marvel as Nick Fury. Though we're not sure how large his part will be at the moment, it is still exciting news to know that Nick Fury will be making a return to the big screen. Marvel has yet to confirm the news, but the official announcement could come as early as this weekend at Comic-Con.

Though this is all speculation at this point, we will see Captain Marvel a lot sooner than later with the addition of Nick Fury. Captain Marvel is set to begin production in February of 2018 with an official release date set for March 8th, 2019. While we don't expect to see Captain Marvel play a big part in Avengers: Infinity War, it should be expected that she's at the very least introduced or hinted towards. The good news is that we don't have to wait too much longer to find out.