Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has pretty much knocked it out of the park so far. 2016 brought us Captain America: Civil War and Doctor Strange, both of which have done very well at the box office and both of which have been met with a ton of praise from fans and critics. Since things are going so well, all eyes are looking ahead towards Avengers: Infinity War. Details have been scarce, but it looks like we now have a confirmed, core cast.

The news comes courtesy of Movie Casting Call, who have posted a new casting call for Avengers: Infinity War and the untitled Avengers 4 as production prepares for a January 2017 start date. The production is looking for men and women of all ages to play extras in the movie and there will be an open casting call at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on December 10 and 11. More importantly, though, the article also posted a full cast list for the movie, which includes Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, which will presumably be her first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the character. It was announced over the summer during Marvel's Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con that the Oscar-winning actress would be taking on the part, so it is good to know she'll be showing up with The Avengers before her first solo movie comes out.

Up to this point, Marvel Studios has been very tight-lipped about Avengers: Infinity War, so we haven't had much in the way of confirmed cast members. We knew that Doctor Strange will be appearing and Vin Diesel broke the news that the Guardians of the Galaxy would be showing up, but that wasn't confirmed officially. According to this casting notice, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and even Karen Gillan as Nebula are all going to be in it, as well as Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper as the voices of Groot and Rocket Raccoon. The other possible surprise is Benedict Wong, who played Wong in Doctor Strange, who is listed on the casting sheet. But with Benedict Cumberbatch reprising his role, having Wong there makes sense.

Outside of those potential surprises, this new casting call pretty much confirms everything many of us suspected, in that pretty much every hero in the MCU will be in these movies. The other actors listed were Josh Brolin (Thanos), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Sebastian Stan (Bucky/Winter Soldier), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye), Chris Evans (Captain America/Steve Rogers), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Paul Bettany (Vision), Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk) and Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man). So pretty packed, but noticeably absent was Tom Holland, who is playing Spider-Man. It is possible that they are saving him for Avengers 4 or maybe he won't be joining the fight against Thanos, but that seems unlikely.

Another recent report claimed that filming on Avengers: Infinity War was set to start in January and this report echoed that. So even though we don't know much about the movies at this point, we will surely be learning a lot as production ramps up. Captain America: Civil War directors Joe and Anthony Russo are set to direct both of these Avengers movies, which will shoot back-to-back. Avengers: Infinity War is set for release on May 4, 2018, with Avengers 4 coming out a year later on May 3, 2019. Captain Marvel will release in between the massive team up movies on March 8, 2019.