Disney's D23 Expo Live Action panel was better than any fan of Marvel could have hoped for, revealing the first ever footage from the highly anticipated Avengers: Infinity War. In addition to the debut of the footage that literally made attendee's mouths drop, a lot of the cast of Infinity War showed up on stage with director Joe Russo. The Marvel panel comes just after it was announced by directors Joe and Anthony Russo that Infinity War had just wrapped production and was heading into post-production.

After the Marvel panel, the D23 Expo was able to briefly interview the cast of Infinity War. One relative newcomer, Josh Brolin, or "newbie" as he called himself, mentioned how excited he was to finally be able to see some footage, adding that everything is still incredible conceptually on set, but he's looking forward to seeing something complete, with all of the pieces in place. Brolin is of course portraying the evil Thanos and he was seen after the panel triumphantly holding up a detailed sculpture of the Infinity Gauntlet in front of Thanos' Black Order.

Director Joe Russo said that revealing the footage was "one of the more special moments I've had as a filmmaker," noting that nearly 1/3 of the cast was at the event. Russo also mentioned that he was a fan himself, watching the footage for The Last Jedi as a fan. The director noted that the debut of the footage was the first time that many of the actors got to see anything as well, and that they're just as excited as the crowd. Marvel Studio's Kevin Feige echoed Russo's assumption by stating that some of the actors were probably "geeking out harder than the fans." Pom Klementieff and Anthony Mackie were surprised by the crowd reaction, and Mackie added that everybody seemed surprised by what they saw. Karen Gillan said that the room of nearly 7,000 Marvel fans felt like "electricity."

Chadwick Boseman likened the panel to an "all-star game" and said that he watched the footage as a fan. Don Cheadle mentioned that it was fun to get everybody together since it doesn't happen all of the time, and like most of the actors, he was blown away by the crowd response. David Bautista talked about wanting to be involved with the Avengers for "years and years", saying that he had hoped for a crossover for a long time. All in all, the cast seemed to be just as excited, if not more than the electric crowd to finally see some footage.

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Mackie, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Sebastian Stan, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff were all in attendance for the incredible reveal of the footage that shocked fans as well as the actors. Avengers: Infinity War already had enough hype behind it, but that hype is now off the charts. Hopefully the footage shows up online soon, but until then, check out all of the cast interviews below.