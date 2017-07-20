Last week, the Russo Brothers confirmed that Avengers: Infinity War wrapped production, but last night during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jon Favreau essentially confirmed that he will be back as Happy Hogan in Avengers: Infinity War, and most likely on Avengers 4 as well. While he wouldn't confirm any exact details about the sprawling production, he did make it clear that he will in fact be in Atlanta during the production. Here's what Jon Favreau had to say, when asked by Jimmy Kimmel if his character is involved in the "Avengers: Infinity War movies."

"I don't know what I'm at liberty to say, but I will be going to Atlanta... during the filming of Avengers, so I don't know."

Shortly after making that cryptic statement on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host added that there would be "little point" to Jon Favreau going to Atlanta if he wasn't in the movie, which Jon Favreau responded to by saying, "That's a very interesting point," while adding that both ABC and Marvel's parent company is Disney, and he didn't want to get anyone in trouble. While Avengers: Infinity War has in fact wrapped, it's worth noting that Jimmy Kimmel said "Avengers: Infinity War movies," meaning Jon Favreau will likely be joining Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man. Still, while it seems likely that Happy Hogan will return, there is also another reason he could be heading to Atlanta.

Marvel announced last April that Jon Favreau, who helped start the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole by directing Iron Man and Iron Man 2, will serve as an executive producer on both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. Still, with Jon Favreau reprising his Happy Hogan character with a substantial supporting role in Spider-Man: Homecoming, it's not too surprising to learn that Happy will be at Tony Stark's side once again. With reports of a whopping 67 characters in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, it's possible he won't have too big of a role in either of these superhero adventures.

Fans will certainly find out more about Avengers: Infinity War during the Marvel Hall H Comic-Con panel, which is slated to take place in Hall H Saturday, July 22 from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM. While Marvel hasn't confirmed what films will be showcased during this panel, the studio did present the first footage to the D23 Expo crowd last weekend in Anaheim, California, so it's possible that the studio could debut that footage in San Diego, or it's possible that they could bring even more new footage down for the SDCC crowd. Whether or not that will be released to the public is unclear at this time, though.

Jon Favreau joins a simply insane cast for Avengers: Infinity War, which includes Josh Brolin (Thanos), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Sebastian Stan (Bucky/Winter Soldier), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye), Chris Evans (Captain America/Steve Rogers), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Paul Bettany (Vision), Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk) and Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), just to name a few. It's possible that some, or all, of these stars will be present during the massive Marvel Comic-Con panel, but we won't know for sure until Saturday afternoon. Until then, check out this video from Jimmy Kimmel Live with Jon Favreau hinting at his appearance in Avengers: Infinity War.