By now, if you're a Marvel fan, you well know that the Guardians of the Galaxy are showing up in Avengers: Infinity War. And you probably also know that Michael Rooker's Yondu becomes an official member of the Guardians in Vol.2 , hitting theaters this summer. So it should stand to reason that Rooker will be part of the massive ensemble cast of Infinity War. Right? Well, we don't have confirmation from Marvel or Disney, but the man himself has offered one big hint that he will return in the next Avengers movie.

Michael Rooker recently shared two photos on Instagram that all but scream that he's returning in Avengers 3. As we know, the movie is currently shooting in Atlanta. Now, we know that Rooker is also in Georgia. And that he has an official Infinity War beanie. We also have proof that he was back in the blue make-up just hours ago on this fine Saturday.

The first image Rooker shares has the actor in a coffee shop posing with a couple of Starbucks employees. That might not give away that he is suiting back up as Yondu. But his post, indicating his location, sure does. He says this.

"Having a great morning so far at my lovely local Starbucks in Peachtree city Georgia.....ShitYes!!!"

But it's the next image that is the real giveaway. Though we don't see his face, we do see that Rooker is back in is blue make-up this weekend, coinciding with the Infinity War shoot. And there are no Guardians of the Galaxy 2 reshoots going on at the moment. In the image, Rooker is showing off something that is the same hue as his alien alter ego. He says this.

"GOT ROCK CANDY?"

There is no context given for the quote. And we can only guess at it's meaning. Earlier in the week, Rooker also posted a very cool image of a Guardians 2 standee, which serves as a couch that fans can take their picture on alongside himself and Chris Pratt as http://movieweb.com/guardians-galaxy-2-cooler-opening-credit-sequence/Star-Lord, and the rest of the Guardians.

The first scenes shot for Infinity War included some, if not all, of the Guardians of the Galaxy. It is believed that this part of the shoot happened early as Chris Pratt is needed on the set of Jurassic World 2 in the next couple of weeks. Also already shooting scenes for Infinity War are Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland. Two weekends ago, Marvel announced the Infinity War production start. Now, you can take a look as the production continues.