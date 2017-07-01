While it was believed that production will wrap soon on Avengers: Infinity War, since the superhero sequel has been filming since late January, it seems there is still plenty more to be shot, including what appears to be some flashback scenes set in the 1970s. A new casting call has surfaced for Infinity War, which reveals the production is seeking female actors for "1970s model types" for a shoot that will only last for two days, between July 10 and 11 in Atlanta. Unfortunately, no details were given regarding the scenes they will be shooting at this time, but perhaps we'll learn more when these scenes are actually filmed.

The casting call comes courtesy of Backstage, which reveals the production is seeking female caucasian actors between the ages of 30 and 49 for these background/extra roles. The sequel is seeking females who are "attractive" with "natural hair color only no highlights, no tattoos, long hair preferred, hippy, flower child style." Since the film obviously isn't set in the 1970s, these actresses will be needed for some sort of flashback, but it is not clear who will be involved in said flashbacks. Still, this won't be the first time that Marvel has featured flashback scenes like this.

Both of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies featuring flashbacks to the 1980s involving Star-Lord and his mother (Laura Haddock), while Ant-Man also featured a flashback to 1989, featuring a young Hank Pym. There have also been some flashbacks to the various eras featuring Tony Stark's father Howard Stark, including a scene in Iron Man 2 where Howard places a message to Tony in a film reel, which reveals the 1974 Stark Expo diorama, that helps him perfect the Arc reactor. With that being said, it seems unlikely that this 1974 Stark Expo would come up in the massive Avengers: Infinity War, where the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe is said to unite to take down Thanos.

With production continuing into July, it remains to be seen if Avengers: Infinity War will have wrapped production in time for San Diego Comic-Con next month, which runs from July 19 through July 23. No plot details have been given at this time, but we have had plenty of details surface from a number of sources. For example, while promoting her new R-rated comedy Rough Night, Scarlett Johansson teased that there is one Infinity War action scene that features approximately 30 Marvel characters. This is roughly half of the characters that directors Anthony and Joe Russo have teased are in the movie, although they later backed away from the exact figure of 67 Marvel characters. Regardless, it's going to be one huge movie, with Tom Holland recently teasing that it's going to be "the biggest movie of all time" and that "no one is ready for this movie."

Stan Lee has also teased that Infinity War will introduce a new Marvel character that fans will be happy to see. As the Avengers and their allies have continued to protect the world from theater too large for any one hero to handle, a new danger has emerged from the cosmic shadows: Thanos. A despot of intergalactic infamy, his goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones, artifacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality. Everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment, the fate of Earth and existence itself has never been more uncertain. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018, followed by the final Phase 3 adventure, Avengers 4, which arrives May 3, 2019. Hopefully we'll have some concrete updates on Avengers: Infinity War as production carries on in Atlanta.