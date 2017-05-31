Last weekend, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Sean Gunn attended London's Heroes & Villains Fan Fest, as production continues on the highly-anticipated Avengers: Infinity War. Aside from playing the Ravager named Kraglin in both of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Sean Gunn also portrays Rocket Racccon through motion capture during production, with Bradley Cooper coming in to provide Rocket's voice during post-production. Sean Gunn teased that his on-set motion capture process for Rocket is largely similar to the Guardians movies, but he also explained that there are even more CGI characters in this movie than he's used to working with on the Guardians movies. There will be Guardians 2 SPOILERS below if you haven't seen it yet, so read on at your own risk.

"I can tell you that the process for Rocket has been very similar to the Guardian movies. If anything, it's even more painstaking, because there are even more CGI characters around. In Guardians 2, Baby Groot was there the whole time, but the rest of the time was mostly with other live actors. In Avengers, there are several other characters who are CGI enhanced that I've interacted with, which makes the process a little more deliberate."

Unfortunately, during his interview with MoviePilot, Sean Gunn wouldn't divulge any details about these additional CGI characters. The sheer number of Infinity War characters has been a hot topic of discussion for quite some time, after the Russo Brothers teased that there would be a whopping 67 characters featured in this epic superhero ensemble. While Sean Gunn has already shot scenes for Rocket Racoon, the actor also confirmed that he hasn't shot any scenes as Kraglin for Infinity War, and he isn't sure if Kraglin will appear in either this film, or even in Guardians 3.

"As far as Avengers goes, I couldn't comment on that. And in regards to Guardians 3, I don't know. I don't even think it's been decided yet."

While the Guardians of the Galaxy themselves have been confirmed for Avengers: Infinity War, there hasn't been an exact list of characters quite yet. In the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 post-credit scene, it certainly appeared that Kraglin has become one of the Guardians, as he's seen practicing using the Yaka arrow, that was left behind by the late Yondu (Michael Rooker). While it certainly seemed that Kraglin has become a new Guardian in this scene, it appears that his future isn't set in stone quite yet. It isn't known how much filming is left on Avengers: Infinity War, but we recently learned that this movie and Avengers 4 won't be shot back-to-back as originally planned, with the production taking a brief break after Infinity War, before they start filming Avengers 4.

A casting call for Avengers: Infinity War gave us the closest thing to an official cast list so far. This list included Josh Brolin (Thanos), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Sebastian Stan (Bucky/Winter Soldier), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye), Chris Evans (Captain America/Steve Rogers), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Paul Bettany (Vision), Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk) and Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Chris Pratt, (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Benedict Wong (Wong) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel). The new Spider-Man (Tom Holland) has also been confirmed, while rumors have surfaced that claim Liv Tyler may return as Betty Ross from the Phase 1 movie The Incredible Hulk. Marvel hasn't confirmed how much production is left on Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on May 4, 2018.