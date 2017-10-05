Avengers: Infinity War finished shooting over the summer and it's already set to be the biggest superhero cast in history, but did IMDB just leak yet another character to show up in the fight against Thanos? Avengers 4 is currently filming in Atlanta, but why would there be an addition to the IMDB page for Infinity War? It seemed suspect at first because users can go in and edit the popular site, but the rumor has started to pick up traction since the official Twitter account for IMDB announced the news.

According to the popular movie site, Spider-Man: Homecoming actress Tiffany Espensen has been added to the cast of Avengers: Infinity War. Espensen played a minor character in Homecoming as Cindy, a member of Peter Parker's academic decathlon team at the Midtown School of Science and Technology. This may seem to be a casting of little significance, but it has red to rampant speculation that a certain popular female superhero will be joining ranks in one of the biggest battles to happen in cinematic history.

Fans of Marvel's Spider-Man comics might notice the name Cindy and notice its importance. Introduced in Amazing Spider-Man #1, Cindy Moon was a classmate of Peter Parker who was bitten by the same radioactive spider on the same day, which gave her similar spider powers. Though she was given similar powers, Cindy wasn't able to harness and control her powers and needed training. Cindy was later approached by Spider-Man's one-time ally and mentor Ezekiel Sims, who trains Cindy for 6 years in order to help her use her powers. After the training, Ezekiel locked Cindy in a facility to protect her and the other spiders from Morlun. Cindy remained in the facility for 10 years, until Peter learned of her existence during the Original Sin crossover. Afterwards, she becomes Silk and works undercover with S.H.I.E.L.D.

This doesn't mean that Silk will 100% show up in Avengers: Infinity War, but is definitely a possibility at this point. Though Cindy only had a small part in Spider-Man: Homecoming, she could very well show up in Infinity War, possibly to get Spider-Man out of a bind. It could also be argued that Silk won't show up in the movie at all and then maybe Cindy plays a small part to set up the story. The Russo Brothers could be playing the long game at the moment slowly starting to introduce Cindy to unveil Silk after the events of Avengers 4. At this time, it's anybody's guess.

As with any kind of news that comes to us in this manner, we must take it with a grain of salt. But the addition of Silk to the MCU is an exciting prospect and echoes earlier statements that the MCU would highlight some lesser known characters after the events of Avengers 4 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While we wait for some definitive proof, check out the video from the IMDB Twitter account below.