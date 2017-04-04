Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already been quite good so far, but the main attractions are still on the horizon, with both Avengers: Infinity War and the untitled Avengers 4 set to bring Thanos into the fold and unite a whole lot of superheroes on screen together. The movies are both filming back-to-back right now and, given the size of the cast, they can't get everyone there at the same time. So, even though the movie has been filming for a couple of months now, Chris Evans has yet to start shooting his Captain America scenes yet. That all changes this summer, because he has confirmed he will start shooting his scenes for the next two Avengers movies this May.

The actor recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in order to promote his upcoming movie Gifted. As one might expect, the subject of Avengers: Infinity War came up and he was asked about his role in the upcoming Marvel movie, as well as the untitled sequel. He couldn't say much, but he did confirm that he will begin shooting his part in May. Here is what he had to say about it.

"They've been filming since February. I don't start until May. There's so many people involved."

Most Hollywood movies have a lot of people involved. Even small movies. But especially these massive superhero movies. Though, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 are venturing into truly uncharted territory. The cast for the two movies is staggering and that makes it nearly impossible to get everyone together at the same time. Not only is it just the number of people, but many of them, Chris Evans included, are very big stars and have other projects they need to balance with the Marvel stuff. That makes these next two Avengers movies a logistical nightmare, but they are making it happen.

It is good to know that Captain America will be back at it this summer, but as many Marvel fans know, Chris Evans' Marvel contract is up following these next two Avengers movies. There had been a report that stated he would be hanging up the shield after Avengers 4, but he recently said that he would be open to returning. The ball is totally in Marvel's court at this point. Here is what he had to say about it in an interview with Collider.

"It's really not up to me. My contract is up. I'm not going to sit here and say, 'No more.' I think Hugh Jackman has made 47 Wolverine movies, and they somehow keep getting better. It's a character I love, and it's a factory that really knows what they're doing. The system is sound, over there. They make great movies. If they weren't kicking out quality, I'd have a different opinion. But, everything Marvel does seems to be cinema gold. And like I said, I love the character. The only reason it would end is 'cause my contract is up. After Avengers 4, my contract is done. Talk to Marvel. If we engage further, I'd be open to it. I love the character. It's almost like high school. You certainly always look to senior year, and then, all of a sudden, senior year happens and you're like, 'I don't know if I'm ready to go.' It's tough thinking about not playing the guy."

Assuming Marvel doesn't wind up renewing his contract, this could be the last time we ever see Chris Evans as Steve Rogers in the MCU, which makes these movies an even bigger deal, as if that were possible. Joe Russo and Anthony Russo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War) are directing the next two Avengers installments for Marvel. The cast for Infinity War and Avengers 4 includes Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, Elizabeth Olsen, Samuel L. Jackson, Paul Rudd, Paul Bettany, Chadwick Boseman, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Benedict Wong, Brie Larson and Robert Downey Jr. Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled to hit theaters on May 4, 2018, with Avengers 4 set to come out a year later on May 3, 2019.