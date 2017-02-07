Avengers: Age of Ultron may have been a big success financially, but most fans would agree that it didn't quite live up to the original Avengers. So, there is quite a bit of pressure on Avengers: Infinity War, which will be unleashing Thanos on the Marvel Cinematic Universe next year. The movie is currently filming in Atlanta and the cast is absolutely massive. Josh Brolin, as it turns out, may have just accidentally revealed a previously unannounced cast member for the movie in the form of Benicio Del Toro as The Collector.

According to MCU Exchange, Josh Brolin recently did an Instagram live stream discussing the upcoming scenes that he is filming for Avengers: Infinity War. Though the video has since been deleted, he said that he would be shooting some scenes with Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora and Benicio Del Toro, who played The Collector in Guardians of the Galaxy. Prior to this, The Collector had not been mentioned in any of the casting reports, so this may come as a welcomed surprise to many fans.

Though Josh Brolin, who is playing Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and presumably in the untitled Avengers 4, was seemingly forced to delete his Instagram video, MCU Exchange was able to dig up a piece of evidence that further seems to confirm Benicio Del Toro will be reprising his role as The Collector. A recent post was made by the Record Store Day Instagram account that showed Benicio Del Toro hanging out at a record store in Atlanta, which is where the movie is currently filming. We haven't seen The Collector since his small role in Guardians of the Galaxy and he first appeared in a post credit scene in Thor: The Dark World. It seemed like he would show up again at some point and Avengers: Infinity War seems like a logical place for him to show up.

Marvel Studios has still yet to release an official synopsis for Avengers: Infinity War, so exactly how The Collector would fit in remains to be seen. But since he has knowledge of the Infinity Stones and he as the Tesseract, which contains one of the Infinity Stones, it seems like Thanos would need to be paying him a little visit. Also, it was recently said that Thanos will be the main character in Avengers: Infinity War, so it seems like the first of these next two Avengers movies could largely focus on Thanos' quest to gather all of the Infinity Stones and complete the Infinity Gauntlet.

The next two Avengers movies are being directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, who directed both Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. The cast includes Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, Elizabeth Olsen, Samuel L. Jackson, Paul Rudd, Paul Bettany, Chadwick Boseman, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper}, Benedict Wong, Brie Larson and Robert Downey Jr. And if Josh Brolin is to be believed, Benicio Del Toro will be back as well. Infinity War is scheduled to hit theaters on May 4, 2018, with Avengers 4 set to come out a year later on May 3, 2019.