Marvel revealed the same explosive Avengers: Infinity War footage at both Comic-Con 2017 and the D23 Expo. While that teaser has not been made public, descriptions of the preview have raised many questions. Part of the footage offers an unusual glimpse at Thor (Chris Hemsworth), which has fans wondering if Marvel actually spoiled parts of Ragnarok. According to director Taika Waititi, that is not the case. Here's what the director had to say at Comic-Con, when asked if the Thor scenes in the Avengers: Infinity War footage is a spoiler or not. There will, however, be spoilers if you don't want to know what happens in the Comic-Con footage, so read on at your own risk.

"Oh, in the other thing? It is not a spoiler."

CinemaBlend caught up with Taika Waititi after the Avengers: Infinity War Comic-Con panel, where fans also got to see a new trailer for Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther. The Avengers: Infinity War footage opens with the Guardians of the Galaxy preparing for their latest mission in their ship, the Milano, when Thor crashes into its windshield after floating in the depths of space. Thor and the Guardians then head to Earth, where Thor instantly realizes that something is terribly wrong.

Since Thor 3 takes place before Avengers: Infinity War, the fact that this mighty Asgardian warrior is left floating in space after the events of Ragnarok was construed by some fans as a spoiler, since it seems that Thor possibly may not have defeated Hela (Cate Blanchett), leading to him adrift in the cosmos, which he's said to be earlier on in Ragarok after being banished from Asgard, when Hela destroys his hammer Mjolnir. It was confirmed in March that Thor 3 will set up Avengers: Infinity War, although the events that lead up to Thor being alone in space, following the events in Thor 3, remain unclear.

What's also interesting about the footage is that Thor is not floating with his "friend from work" Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). After their gladiator showdown, they are both said to be going on a "cosmic road trip," although details about their interactions have not yet been confirmed. Thor and Hulk have always had a contentious relationship (i.e. "Puny God") but it seems they may get a chance to mend fences in Thor: Ragnarok. Still, if this is the case, then why is Thor floating through the depths of space and his new BFF Hulk is not? We'll find out for sure when Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters on November 3.

What's also interesting is that we've seen Thor's hammer Mjolnir on the Avengers: Infinity War set, even though the hammer was crushed by Hela, as we saw in the Thor: Ragnarok trailer, so it seems there are plenty of unanswered questions regarding how Thor: Ragnarok sets the table for Avengers: Infinity War. Naturally, none of those questions will likely be answered until Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters on November 3. While some of the Infinity War footage leaked from Comic-Con, it remains unclear when the full footage will be officially released by Marvel as we get closer and closer to Avengers: Infinity War hitting theaters on May 4, 2018.