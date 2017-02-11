Late last night, Marvel dropped an exciting sneak peek at Avengers: Infinity War. And while it did give us our first look at Iron Man, Spider-Man and Star-Lord on set together, it also showed off some intriguing new fan art. Two of the pieces show Josh Brolin as the main character Thanos. And another piece, that is sure to get fans salivating, has Rocket Raccoon teaming up with Thor. We've collected these image from the video and embedded them below along with the videos that were released like tiny Marvel presents in the middle of the night.

Thanos was first introduced as a smirking purple alien sitting in a floating chair at the end of 2012's Avengers. Ever since, fans have been waiting for this hulking menace to make his presence fully known. Josh Brolin, who plays the character, did show up for a more substantial role in Guardians of the Galaxy. But we really haven't gotten to see what he can do. He was last seen in the post-credit scene of Avengers: Age of Ultron, but he's been dormant ever since.

While some suspected Thanos would next turn up in this summer's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, we'll actually have to wait until 2018 to see his return. And boy, will he be back with a vengeance, as he wields the Infinity Gauntlet with all six Infinity Stones in Infinity War. Marvel boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that Thanos will be the main character. And some of the story will play out from his point-of-view, giving us a better understanding of the villain.

In the video released last night, we get two new looks at the Mad Titan. One features him about to place either the Space or Power stone into his iconic golden glove. The other shows the menace without his armor, giving us a better look at his muscular body. In the movie, Thanos will take on upwards of 65 Marvel superheroes. And expectations are extremely high.

It's unlikely that Thanos will enter any kind of fight without his Gauntlet or armor. And it's expected that he will take the lives of more than a few well known Marvel characters. Who lives? Who dies? That hasn't been revealed yet. But we expect it will be a blood bath, and seeing Thanos here, like this, is akin to seeing Mike Tyson before a big match in the boxing ring.

Also included in the Marvel behind-the-scenes sneak peek from the first day of filming is some rather exciting art that depicts Rocket Raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy fighting alongside the Mighty Thor of Asgard, as played by Chris Hemsworth. Are they battling Thanos in this image? Probably. Interestingly enough, Thor hasn't entered battle with his trusty hammer Mjolnir, which many suspect gets destroyed in this November's Thor: Ragnarok. You can take a look at the images here, along with the videos released last night by Marvel in case you missed them.