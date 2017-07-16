The D23 Expo Live Action panel shared many surprises today, but they went ahead and saved the best for last. Marvel nearly brought the house down when it finally gave the 6,000 plus crowd a taste of the incredibly massive Avengers: Infinity War. And this was directly following the cast of The Last Jedi along with behind-the-scenes footage and announcements about the live-action Aladdin and The Lion King movies, so yeah, Marvel killed it today, shocking the crowd that thought they were going to see a trailer for Thor: Ragnarok instead.

The following information comes to us via the official D23 website. For the finale, Horn brought Kevin Feige to the stage for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War. To start the ball rolling, Feige unveiled the Marvel Studios' official 10th anniversary logo to the excited audience. Marvel Studios' 10th anniversary begins with the release of Avengers: Infinity War and covers an impressive decade of Marvel Studios' blockbusters released from 2008 through the Avengers untitled film in 2019. In celebration of the anniversary, fans can expect exclusive consumer products and collectibles, along with in-theater events and much more in the coming months. In addition, it was announced today that Disneyland's California Adventure will receive its own Spider-Man and Avengers immersive universe within the park. It appears as if the Marvel hype is just beginning to start.

Then, in a surprise for all, talent from the film made a grand entrance, including Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland (who may have received the greatest amount of applause), Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Mackie, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman,Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Sebastian Stan, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff. To top it all off, the thrilled fans got an exclusive early look at footage from the movie, introduced by director Joe Russo while his co-director and brother Anthony Russo watched over the set back in Atlanta. Brolin was later photographed with the Thanos statue along with the Black Order and was also photographed while holding up a beautiful sculpture of the Infinity Gauntlet.

Marvel is touting Avengers: Infinity War as an unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe. While that's a great description, it does not compare to the visuals that were shown during the panel. Fans were stunned by the expansiveness and the evil mighty power of Thanos who was seen summoning and throwing comets from the heavens. Words just don't seem to do Infinity War justice.

Anthony and Joe Russo direct the film, which is produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo and Stan Lee are the executive producers. Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay. D'Esposito shared the first images of the Black Order and even called them "Thanos' Children" after the panel. Avengers: Infinity War is all set hit theaters on May 4, 2018. In the meantime, check out the video of the Marvel panel below.