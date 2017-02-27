Avengers: Infinity War and the untitled Avengers 4 are currently shooting in Atlanta, and will be shooting back-to-back in a massive production that is expected to last most of 2017. They will also be shooting in Scotland at some point in the near future, and brothers Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, who are directing the massive movies, will surely have their hands full for the foreseeable future. Not too busy to mess with fans a bit, and post a very confusing, hard to decipher tease though.

The Russo brothers are not what you would call very active on social media, but they do occasionally decide to post something that gets fans talking, or at the very least has them scratching their heads. That being the case, the mysterious and seldom active @Russo_Brothers Twitter account recently posted a photo that is borderline impossible to really understand, but is almost definitely a tease for Avengers: Infinity War. They weren't even kind enough to provide a surely unhelpful caption.

The picture is an extreme close-up of what appears to be an enclosure of some kind that has quite a few holes in it, which allows us to see through to a well-let room on the other side. While it is impossible to confirm, this seems to be the same location from when Thanos went to finally fetch the Infinity Gauntlet during the post-credits scene in Avengers: Age of Ultron. It still isn't known where the Gauntlet was located in that scene, but Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige did confirm that it wasn't in Odin's vault on Asgard. All of that to say, it is impossible to tell what this really is. But, it is a tease of some kind and probably links to Thanos, which is enough to get some Marvel faithful buzzing.

Marvel has been keeping plot details regarding Avengers: Infinity War under lock and key, but they have been giving us some bits to chew on. Recently, they released a pretty epic behind-the-scenes video that gave us a look at what is going into this massive undertaking. It also gave us our first look at Thanos, who has been built up as a big bad in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the post-credits scene in The Avengers back in 2012. A little bit of Thanos' plan was also teased by Avengers: Infinity War co-writer Stephen McFeely recently via the Doctor Strange Blu-ray/DVD release.

"His goal is to re-balance the universe as he sees it. So when he figures out that the Infinity Stones could do this for him at the snap of a finger, that becomes his main goal."

Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, who very successfully directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, are in charge of directing the next two Avengers installments for Marvel. The cast for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 includes Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, Elizabeth Olsen, Samuel L. Jackson, Paul Rudd, Paul Bettany, Chadwick Boseman, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Benedict Wong, Brie Larson and Robert Downey Jr. Avengers 3 is scheduled to hit theaters on May 4, 2018, with Avengers 4 set to come out a year later on May 3, 2019. You can check out the mysterious Tweet for yourself below.