Benedict Cumberbatch is currently in Atlanta bringing Doctor Strange officially to Avengers: Infinity War. It had been previously reported that a stand-in would be used for Doctor Strange in Infinity War due to a busy schedule, but Cumberbatch laid those rumors to rest by confirming that he would be on hand to help the Avengers in their battle against the Mad Titan. Cumberbatch is the latest star to arrive on set this week in Atlanta. Josh Brolin was on set last week doing motion-capture work for his role as Thanos. Chadwick Boseman was recently on set as well, with recent set photos hinting at a larger role for Black Panther and Wakanda in Infinity War.

The news of the arrival of Benedict Cumberbatch on set come from movement coach Jay Funk. Funk tweeted a gif of Doctor Strange with a short caption: "The Doctor is in." The tweet was preceded by a tweet last week that simply read: "Heading back to Atlanta to work on that one movie or whatever" and another that said: "Doctor Strange reunion today." Cumberbatch has not said much about his involvement in Avengers: Infinity War, but he has been reported as saying that the "script is quite fun," which isn't much, but we'll take what we can get at this point.

The Avengers: Infinity War movies were originally supposed to shoot at the same time, but Marvel switched directions and decided to film them back-to-back instead. This threw up rumors about who would be starring in the first installment and many believed that Cumberbatch would not be in the first movie. Doctor Strange does wear an Infinity Stone around his neck, leading many to believe that he'll have a pretty important role in the Infinity War, but as stated before, this is pure speculation and it can be argued that everybody within the Marvel Universe has a significant role to play.

It isn't exactly clear how the MCU will handle having so many characters crammed into one movie, but we do know that Avengers: Infinity War will see the massive amount of heroes in a battle with Thanos. Thanos is on a quest to collect all 6 of the Infinity Stones to become the most powerful being in the galaxy, changing the very fabric of reality. It is going to be interesting to see how directors Russo brothers pull off this huge culmination of everything Marvel that started back in 2008 in Iron Man.

Avengers: Infinity War is a little less than a year away, but Comic Con is just around the corner and it's hard to imagine that the MCU won't have some kind of teaser planned for the summer event. DC will no doubt be pushing Justice League and hopefully we can a trailer for The Last Jedi as well, which means that Marvel is going to have to step up its game to compete with those aforementioned heavy hitters. The first installment of Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4th, 2018.