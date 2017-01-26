Earlier this week, production started on Marvel's highly-anticipated Avengers: Infinity War, and we already have a few set photos to prove it. While story details and casting information has not been made official yet, it has long been said that this movie will unite the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, which means there could be plenty of characters interacting with each other that have not had a chance to do so in the past, since their movies don't directly cross over into one another. While promoting the Blu-ray and VOD release of Doctor Strange, director Scott Derrickson teased there is one potential team-up he'd love to see, Rocket Raccoon meeting Doctor Strange. Here's what he had to say below.

"Oh, gosh. When I've been asked this in the past, honestly when I think about it I always think about... I'll just be frank: I always think about Rocket and Doctor Strange encountering each other. They're both sort of arrogant and verbose, always-in-the-right kind of guys and I think they would drive each other crazy in the best way."

The filmmaker doesn't elaborate in his interview with ComicBook.com if this team-up actually happens or not, but if it does happen, it may not be in the early portion of this extensive shoot, which has been rumored to last more than six months. Earlier this month, we reported that Broadway actor Aaron Lazar has come aboard to serve as a stand-in for Benedict Cumberbatch, who is currently shooting The Current War, where he portrays inventor Thomas Edison.

Scott Derrickson's statement comes just days after Avengers: Infinity War production designer Charles Wood teased that Infinity War explores "many, many worlds," which could hint that Doctor Strange will come into contact with the Guardians of the Galaxy in the cosmic side of the MCU. Still, with no official plot details from Marvel yet, we can only speculate about what characters may or may not interact with each other in Avengers: Infinity War. With directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo teasing last year that there would be upwards of 67 characters featured in the movie, the possibilities are nearly endless as to what characters could interact with each other.

Earlier this week, Sean Gunn shared a photo from the set that revealed the new logo for Avengers: Infinity War, which is shooting back-to-back with the currently-untitled Avengers Sequel. Marvel has set a May 4, 2018 date for Avengers: Infinity War, and a May 3, 2019 date for the Avengers Sequel, which will close out Marvel's Phase Three slate. With production just getting under way on Avengers: Infinity War, we should be getting more updates and hopefully new set photos in the near future, along with perhaps the first official synopsis.