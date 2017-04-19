In just a few weeks, fans will get to revisit their favorite galactic a-holes when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters on May 5. These eclectic heroes have also been confirmed to be a part of Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel's massive superhero ensemble that is currently filming now, and is said to be in production through this fall. We've heard many times that this movie, and Avengers 4 which is being shot back-to-back with Infinity War, will unite the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. And in turn, will likely lead to more than a few instances where characters who had never met before will team up, in their collective fight against Thanos. While promoting Guardians 2, Dave Bautista says there's only one character he wants to team up with, Iron Man. Here's what the actor had to say in his recent interview.

"Oh, I've said for years, and years, and years. It's Robert Downey Jr./Tony Stark, man. I think there's so much humor to be had there with Drax and Tony Stark. With him being such a sarcastic bastard and Drax taking everything so literally. I think there's tons of humor to be had there. I'm also a huge fan of Robert's."

The actor revealed just how much he would love to team up with Tony Stark in a chat with Screen Rant. While this team-up would certainly provide the potential for several comedic moments, even if they do team up, there may not be too much humor involved. Last month, Robert Downey Jr. participated in a Q&A session, where he explained that Tony Stark has, "matured a bit," which could be an indication that his snarky sense of humor may have dried up like the snot in his nose. There may not be much room for humor anyway, with the entire Marvel universe uniting to fight Thanos (Josh Brolin), who is searching for all of the Infinity Gems for his Infinity Gauntlet. Still, the temptation to throw in a few jokes involving Tony Stark's humor and Drax's inability to detect sarcasm will be hard to resist.

The actor's comments come just a few months after we heard about another bizarre duo that may join forces, Doctor Strange and Guardian of the Galaxy's own Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper). This team-up has not been confirmed, since it was first suggested by Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson, but the filmmaker thinks they would be a perfect team, because they are both "arrogant and verbose" and would "drive each other crazy." Even if they don't team up in Avengers: Infinity War, it's certainly possible they could find a way to team up in Avengers 4, which will close out Marvel's Phase 3 slate in May 2019.

Guardians 2 director James Gunn has previously confirmed that his sequel will not set up Infinity War, and it remains to be seen how these Guardians will eventually make their way to Earth, to join this fight against Thanos. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige did confirm that the studio will have a presence at Comic-Con this year, and while it remains to be seen what will be unveiled in Hall H, it's possible they offer a look at what will happen in Avengers: Infinity War and all its crazy character team-ups.