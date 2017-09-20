Many fans were pretty irritated with Marvel over the summer. Kevin Feige and Co. decided to debut the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War at both Disney's D23 Expo and San Diego Comic-Con. Even after playing exclusively at both of those events for a select few, Marvel refused to release the trailer online. Now, after months of waiting, Marvel Studios may finally be releasing the Avengers: Infinity War trailer online next week.

We can't say that this news is coming from anyone official, so it should be regarded as rumor for now. That said, Marvel Newz is reporting that the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer will make its way online on September 29. That also just so happens to be the same day that Marvel's Inhumans airs on ABC. Marvel has debuted trailers for big movies during ABC Marvel shows before, so this would seem like a logical move and the timing certainly seems to make sense. So mark your calendars, Marvel fans.

This also makes sense as a bit of cross-promotion, for Marvel's part. Inhumans debuted in limited IMAX screenings earlier this month and it was absolutely trashed by critics. So ABC has reason to be concerned that the ratings aren't going to be what they may have hoped. But debuting the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer during the show would give a lot of fans a reason to tune in and just might convince a few to stick around for the show's remaining episodes.

There is an incredible demand for this trailer and Avengers: Infinity War is one of the most highly-anticipated movies coming out in 2018. If that can't give Inhumans a little boost, nothing can. Then again, the trailer is surely going to make its way online before or around the time it airs on ABC. So if you don't have any interest in seeing Inhumans, you can just keep an eye on YouTube instead.

The Avengers: Infinity War trailer never officially debuted online, but there were some very low-quality leaks that managed to get out following the San Diego Comic-Con presentation. There were also plenty of detailed descriptions of the footage made available online, so we know what we're going to see, but that doesn't make us any less excited to see it. Who doesn't want to see Thanos throw a planet? Who doesn't want to see Spider-Man actually use his Spidey-sense? How cool is it going to be to see Captain America with a beard?

Considering that Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on May 4, 2018, the release of the trailer now seems to fit the usual Marvel timeline. That will put it out just over six months ahead of the theatrical release. That will give Marvel Studios plenty of time to really get the hype train moving for what is going to be the culmination of an entire decade of interconnected storytelling on the big screen. After months of frustration, it's time to finally start getting excited. Thanos is coming.