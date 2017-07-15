Thanos has been unleashed on the universe! Disney's D23 Expo is currently taking place in Anaheim, California and they decided that this would be the perfect time and place to finally show Marvel fans what they have been waiting for; Avengers: Infinity War. The first footage from the upcoming Marvel event was shown to those in attendance and, though they have yet to release the footage online, we do have a very detailed description of it for you! And this all comes as production wrapped on the massive movie this weekend.

The description comes courtesy of the Superhero Hype live blog. They were on the ground at D23 for the Marvel portion of the live-action movie panel, which previewed Disney's entire upcoming slate. The Mouse House decided to save the best for last and give everyone a massive taste of what's to come when Avengers: Infinity War arrives in theaters on May 4, 2018. Thanos has been built up for five years in the MCU and it sounds like it may have been worth the wait. Here's the description of the footage shown at D23.

"Star-Lord says that they need to be careful and that everyone should wear their mean faces. A body slams against the front of the milano. It's Thor! Mantis wakes him up. 'Who the hell are you guys?' he asks. Loki is presenting Thanos the tesseract! Spider-Man is on a school bus. 'Death follows him like a shadow' says someone of Thanos. We see the Collector's lair destroyed. Gamora is in it, crying. 'Fun isn't something you consider when trying to balance the universe,' he says, 'But this does put a smile on my face!' Lots of Avengers fighting! The Hulkbuster is back! Spider-Man in his Avengers costume! A giant battle with Thanos on an utterly decimated landscape. He's able to reach out his arm and call down flaming comets from the heavens. Dr. Strange is on the battlefield. Iron Man is with Mantis. It looks massive!"

There is a lot to dig into there. For one, it sounds like Thanos is truly, unreasonably powerful. It also sounds like there will still be some classic Marvel humor injected into this movie, but it overall sounds very serious. We also see that Loki is still up to no good and is giving Thanos one of the Infinity Stones he desperately needs. We are also going to see Spider-Man in a new suit and a whole lot of destruction. Comets from the heavens? Black Widow and Hawkeye don't stand a chance.

Josh Brolin, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. were all in attendance with director Joe Russo and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to present the Infinity War footage. They know how big of a deal this is. With San Diego Comic-Con coming next weekend, Marvel probably won't make the rest of us wait too long to actually see this footage. Hopefully, they will release it next week and won't make us wait too long.