Marvel Studios started production on their massive superhero sequel Avengers: Infinity War in January. That movie is shooting back-to-back with the studio's currently untitled Avengers 4. It is widely believed that practically every established movie character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will show up, but there is still very little revealed about the actual plot, or how large a role each hero will play in this story. While promoting his new film The Belko Experiment, James Gunn confirmed once again that the Guardians of the Galaxy will be featured in this story, although they may not have huge roles.

Complex caught up with James Gunn, who serves as an executive producer on Avengers: Infinity War, which is currently filming in Atlanta. It has long been confirmed that the Guardians of the Galaxy will have roles in Avengers: Infinity War, which is believed to contain upwards of 67 characters, although directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo have still not yet confirmed an exact character count. When asked how big a role the Guardians have in Infinity War, James Gunn had this to say.

"You know listen, I don't think we should overstate things that it is an Avengers movie. But the Guardians are a part of the cosmic universe, they're a part of Thanos' stories, so, they are in there, and they have, not the biggest, but, an integral part to that."

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed last month that Guardians of the Galaxy 2 won't directly set up Avengers: Infinity War, and it has been confirmed that fans won't get to see Thanos in Guardians 2. None of the Infinity Stones will show up in the sequel either. It has also been confirmed that Guardians 2 doesn't set up Avengers: Infinity War in any way, with writer-director James Gunn recently stating that neither of his Guardians movies are "beholden" to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, since his stories are set so far out in the cosmos that they do not affect what happens in the Earth-bound stories.

Earlier this week, a new report claimed that the untitled Avengers sequel will in fact be Chris Evans' last movie as Captain America, leading to speculation regarding who will take over the Captain America mantle when Steve Rogers is gone. In the comics, Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) had taken over as Cap at different points in the story, so it's possible that either of those characters could take over if in fact Steve Rogers is done as Captain America. Of course, none of this is confirmed yet, but hopefully we'll have some official details about Avengers: Infinity War soon.