With production continuing on Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel is also getting ready for the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming. With Tom Holland confirmed to return for Infinity War, fans are wondering how big (or small) his role may be. Thankfully, Kevin Feige recently shed some light on how much fans will see of Spidey in Avengers: Infinity War, especially considering that there are upwards of 67 characters in this massive superhero adventure. When asked how large Tom Holland's role in Avengers: Infinity War is, Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige had this to say.

"I think it might feel bigger a little bit because of Homecoming and because of what people know from it, but it's about on par with (Civil War)."

We first got a glimpse of this new Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in Captain America: Civil War, when Tony Stark paid a surprise visit to the house he shares with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), to recruit him to join Team Iron Man. Spidey only appeared in two scenes, most prominently the epic airport battle, but he was also featured in one of the post-credit scenes, where Peter is given a Spidey hologram by Stark. Spider-Man: Homecoming is set in the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, although it hasn't been confirmed how much time will have passed between Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War. Kevin Feige was also asked by Fandango if other cast members from Spider-Man: Homecoming will surface in Avengers: Infinity War. Here's what he had to say below.

"There's a pretty big crew already in those movies, but you might keep an eye out."

Producer Amy Pascal also teased, "Yeah, you never know," hinting that we may in fact see some of the Spider-Man: Homecoming characters in Avengers: Infinity War. One of these characters could be Peter Parker's best friend Ned Leeds, who is the only one who knows about Peter Parker's secret identity as Spider-Man. Since we don't know how Spider-Man: Homecoming may connect to Avengers: Infinity War, it's nearly impossible to speculate who could reprise their Spider-Man: Homecoming role for Avengers: Infinity War.

It's also possible that Spider-Man may have an even bigger role in Avengers 4, which will start filming later this year after a brief break following the production wrap on Avengers: Infinity War. There has been speculation that several of the main characters who have been around since Phase 1 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be killed off, which could pave the way for younger heroes like Peter Parker to step up and take down Thanos once and for all. Still, that has yet to be confirmed, and Marvel hasn't even revealed the title for Avengers 4 yet, since it will be a spoiler for Avengers: Infinity War. While we have almost a full year to wait for Infinity War, Spider-Man: Homecoming will hit theaters on July 7. Hopefully we'll find out about how Spider-Ma fits into the Avengers: Infinity War story soon.