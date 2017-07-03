As production continues on Avengers: Infinity War, some intriguing details from actress Scarlett Johansson have surfaced, who confirms that her iconic character Black Widow will finally reunite with Mark Ruffalo's Hulk. Unfortunately, it isn't clear where in the story this scene takes place, but at least now we know this reunion is in fact happening. Even though production has been under way since late January, Marvel hasn't revealed much about the story, except for a brief Infinity War synopsis that already confirmed what most knew, that this story will focus on Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his quest to assemble all of the Infinity Stones. Now we know for sure that Black Widow and Hulk will reunite, with Scarlett Johansson revealing she felt "devastation" during that scene.

We last saw the Incredible Hulk in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, where he stole a QuinJet and took off for parts unknown. The green goliath will make his MCU return in Thor: Ragnarok, where he has been fighting as a gladiator champion on the planet Sakaar, with this story said to involve a "cosmic road trip," that presumably brings Hulk back to Earth. We have recently seen Mark Ruffalo in new photos from the Avengers: Infinity War set, although Scarlett Johansson was nowhere to be found in these images. During an appearance on Bravo's Inside the Actor's Studio, Scarlett Johansson shared a story from the set, revealing how she felt "devastation" on the day she shared some scenes with Mark Ruffalo's Hulk.

"I just finished Avengers: Infinity War. The first one. My character has this ongoing relationship with Mark Ruffalo's character. I had such devastation that day. I don't know why. I was so devastated. It was something about this character that Mark plays, and this is something that should feel so solid and suddenly doesn't. I don't know, and it reminded me of so much of the things going on in my own life at the time. Just being able to bring all of that to work, and examine it and play with it, and then to have another actor to help you to understand it, it's the best. I love it."

Earlier in Avengers: Age of Ultron, we learned that Black Widow was given the important task of singing a "lullaby" to Hulk, which helped calm him down and bring back Bruce Banner, once the battle was over. Still, Hulk refused to endanger Black Widow and the rest of the team, which lead to his self-imposed exile. There is still no information yet about how Hulk and his QuinJet made it to the planet of Sakaar, where Thor (Chris Hemsworth) finds him after being banished from Asgard. Regardless, at some point between Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War, Bruce Banner will finally return to Earth, where he will reunite with Black Widow.

What remains to be seen is if the potential romance that has been hinted at between the two characters will ultimately blossom. We already know that there will be at least one superhero romance explored in Avengers: Infinity War. Back in April, video from the set revealed a kiss between Vision and Scarlet Witch, which many had speculated would happen since the characters played by Paul Bettany and Scarlet Witch had a romantic relationship in the comics. As for Black Widow and Hulk's potential romance in Avengers: Infinity War, we likely won't know for sure until this superhero sequel hits theaters on May 4, 2018.