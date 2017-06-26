Just a few days after a new set photo teased the formation of the Illuminati, more set photos from Avengers: Infinity War have surfaced with the same four actors seen on a destructive set. While very little was revealed about the scene being filmed, the Atlanta set was being used as a New York City street, with New York taxicabs spotted amid plenty of destruction. It's unclear what happened, or how this New York street was destroyed, but it could very well have been the work of Thanos (Josh Brolin). Still, this photo shows Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Bruce Banner/Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Wong (Benedict Wong) together, uniting the Illuminati.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed last October that Avengers: Infinity War will in fact introduce the Illuminati, although he wouldn't specify what characters would be a part of that group. Both Iron Man and Doctor Strange were charter members of this group in the comics, and it certainly seems possible that Wong and Hulk could be the new members, given Strange's connection to Benedict Wong's Wong, and Tony Stark's "science bros" connection to Bruce Banner/Hulk. In the comics, the group also included Namor and the Inhumans character Black Bolt, along with characters Marvel Studios does not control, such as Professor X from the X-Men and Mr. Fantastic from Fantastic Four. These photos were taken from the Atlanta set by the Associated Press.

In the Marvel Comics, the Illuminati was created as a secret society to share information with each other, without the knowledge of the other Avengers or other superheroes they were affiliated with. The group was formed at the end of the Kree-Skrull war, when it was learned that several of these heroes possessed information that could have stopped the war much earlier. Other members of the Illuminati were Captain America, Black Panther and Amadeus Cho, who was recently announced as the new Incredible Hulk in the Marvel Comics, although he has yet to debut in the MCU. Perhaps this character could be introduced in Avengers: Infinity War or even Avengers 4, perhaps joining Iron Man and Hulk as the latest addition to the Science Bros.

Despite Kevin Feige confirming that Avengers: Infinity War will introduce the Illuminati, no further details were given, and it will be interesting to see what will be used as the impetus for this group being formed. The Avengers: Infinity War synopsis released last month revealed that the Avengers and their allies have continued to protect the world from theaters too large for any one hero to handle, a new danger has emerged from the cosmic shadows: Thanos. This nefarious villan's goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones, artifacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality. Everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment, and the fate of Earth and existence itself has never been more uncertain.

It was also recently confirmed that Infinity War and Avengers 4 are being shot separately, after the studio had originally planned to shoot both movies simultaneously. Now the production will wrap after finishing Avengers: Infinity War, with the cast and crew taking a brief break before returning to film Avengers 4. The Avengers 4 title will likely not be revealed until after Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018, since Kevin Feige confirmed that the title alone is a spoiler for Avengers: Infinity War. Take a look at the latest set photos from the Atlanta set of Avengers: Infinity War as production continues.