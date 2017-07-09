While most of the production on Avengers: Infinity War has taken place in Atlanta, where a majority of the Marvel movies are filmed, we reported in March that Infinity War production would shift to New York in May. With production now winding down, it seems the superhero sequel will be heading back to the Big Apple for another shoot starting tomorrow. While no details about this shoot have been revealed yet, it's possible that this could be one of the

XMelDNY Twitter revealed signs posted near the Queens hotel Penthouse @ Ravel, for a film shoot entitled "Mary Sue" which is the production code name for Avengers: Infinity War. It isn't clear what stars may or may not be present for this shoot, but since it is in New York, it's possible that heroes based in the Big Apple such as Spider-Man (Tom Holland) or Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) could be involved in this scene. Still, we don't have a cast list for this shoot yet, but it's possible we may get to see some set photos tomorrow.

This report comes just days after it was revealed that star Jeremy Renner broke both of his arms. The actor came down the wrong way on Hawkeye's bow and arrow and fractured his wrist and elbow, but he is still back at work. No details were given about the scene he was filming since it most likely delves into spoiler territory, but the actor didn't seem to miss a beat even after this injury. The production is said to go on a brief break after filming wraps on Avengers: Infinity War, although that wasn't always the case. Marvel had originally planned to film both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 back to back, but that plan was later scrapped, with production set to resume on Avengers 4 later his year.

We have recently seen some Science Bros set photos with Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) on the Atlanta set, which showed that the street they were using was being dressed as a New York City street, since NYC taxicabs were spotted in the shot, where there was quite a bit of destruction. Unfortunately, not much is known about that scene, or who caused the destruction, but it's most likely Thanos. Still, fans will first get to see Hulk return in Thor: Ragnarok which marks his first appearance since he disappeared at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

There have also been rumors that Avengers: Infinity War may have a connection to the 2008 Phase 3 movie The Incredible Hulk, with actress Liv Tyler reportedly reprising her role as Betty Ross for this movie. Still, since Marvel hasn't confirmed any cast members or character for Avengers: Infinity War yet, all we have are rumors to go on. Marvel did bring back Betty Ross' father, General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (William Hurt) back into the fold in last year's Captain America: Civil War, so it's certainly possible that his daughter may also return. If they both do come back, they'll be part of an ensemble that the Russo brothers revealed had as many as 67 characters. While we wait for more on Avengers: Infinity War, take a look at these photos from the New York set.