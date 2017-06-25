With Avengers: Infinity War still in production, it remains to be seen when the first footage will surface, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has teased that not all of your favorite Marvel heroes will live to see Avengers 4. While promoting Spider-Man: Homecoming, which hits theaters on July 7, Kevin Feige was asked if there will be any MCU heroes that will be killed off in Avengers: Infinity War, which is slated for release on May 4, 2018. Here's what the producer and studio head had to say below.

"Yes. We have another two years of hard work to even finish these movies, and they [the actors] have a lot of hard work to do, so that's all we're thinking about, is completing those and delivering on the promise of those. Where it goes beyond that, we'll see."

The producer's statement comes from an interview with JoBlo to promote Spider-Man: Homecoming. While the producer and studio head refused to give specifics, the two characters largely believed to be killed off are Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) and Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America). It's worth noting that Chris Evans didn't even begin filming on Avengers: Infinity War until May, despite production starting back in late January. While this could be an indication that he has a very small role, that hasn't been confirmed and it's possible that he could have been shooting so late merely because the sequel has an immense cast with reportedly 67 characters, although Marvel has yet to release an official cast list at this time.

Just a few days ago, a new Infinity War set photo teased the formation of a group in the Marvel comics known as the Illuminati. The charter members of this secret society included Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Namor, Black Bolt from Inhumans and a few characters Marvel Studios doesn't control the rights to, Professor Charles Xavier from the X-Men franchise and Mr. Fantastic from the Fantastic Four. It's certainly possible that Wong and Hulk could fill in for Xavier and Mr. Fantastic, and since Anson Mount is playing Black Bolt in the ABC Inhumans TV show, it's possible he could cross over to the movie universe too, although that would be the first time an MCU TV character has appeared on the big screen.

In the comics, the group was formed after the Kree-Skrull War, when these characters realized that the information they hid from each other could have prevented the war from happening at all, which served as the impetus for this group's formation. They would meet in secret without the other Avengers knowing about what information exchanged. Other characters who would become part of the Illuminati throughout the comic book run are Captain America and Black Panther, along with Amadeus Cho, who was named as the new Hulk in Marvel Comics back in 2015. Of course, Marvel Studios isn't entirely beholden to the comics, and they could certainly bring in even more new members for this Illuminati group. Hopefully we'll have more on Avengers: Infinity War as production continues and as we get closer to the May 4, 2018 release date.