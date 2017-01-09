The Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving through Phase 3 at a brisk pace so far, and most would probably say the results have been pretty great. Still, even though there are a ton of movies to look forward to before Phase 3 comes to a close, anticipation for Avengers: Infinity War is already building in a big way. The movie is scheduled to start filming soon and it looks like we may be seeing some unexpected faces returning to the MCU. Namely, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross.

A recent report from The Daily Record claims that Avengers: Infinity War will be shooting next month in the Scottish cities of Glasgow and Edinburgh. The site noted that there will be "big screen superstars" on hand for the shoot, which includes the usual suspects such as Robert Downey Jr. and Samuel L. Jackson. But the report did have an interesting bit in that Liv Tyler, who hasn't appeared in the MCU since 2008's The Incredible Hulk, will be featured in the movie.

We know that the cast for Avengers: Infinity War, as well as the untitled Avengers 4 is going to be absolutely massive, but if Liv Tyler truly does come back, it seems like it will be spanning the length of the MCU. This would have seemed less believable before Captain America: Civil War, but since William Hurt returned as General Ross, it seems much more believable that his daughter will be around to watch Thanos lay waste to Earth's mightiest heroes. It also could make for an interesting love triangle between Hulk, Betty and Natasha, since Bruce and Black Widow were hitting it off in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but Betty was his original love.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a model for insane success that every studio in Hollywood is trying to emulate in some way, shape or form. It would be hard to say that the MCU has had any outright flops, but The Incredible Hulk is easily the closest thing. The movie came out shortly after Iron Man and at the time, the public wasn't really aware that these movies were going to be connected and that The Avengers was going to happen. The movie only made $263 million worldwide from a comparatively high reported production budget of $150 million. The movie also wasn't the critical success that many MCU movies are, but it has since found an audience with the legions of hardcore Marvel fans out there.

It will be interesting to see how Marvel Studios approaches this, if Liv Tyler does come back as Betty Ross in Infinity War. In The Incredible Hulk, she was dealing with Edward Norton as Bruce Banner, who was recast for The Avengers. It has been Mark Ruffalo taking over smashing duties in the years since. Most fans seem to be pretty happy with that choice, so they would probably treat it just how they did when Terrence Howard was replaced as Rhodey by Don Cheadle in Iron Man 2; act as though nothing happened and just move on. Least we not forget that Eric Bana played Bruce Banner in the 2003 Hulk, with Jennifer Connelly portraying Betty Ross. The 2008 was set up as a reboot and a sequel, though both movies coming from Universal. The 2003 Hulk is not tied into the current Marvel cinematic canon.

At the moment, we still know next to nothing about Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 aside from the fact that it will continue the conflict seen in Civil War. We know that Thanos is finally going to be getting the Infinity Gauntlet and Stones assembled, meaning that he is likely going to be on a universe leveling path of destruction. Now we know that Betty Ross may show up, which is something. As production ramps up, we'll surely be getting more solid details. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 are being directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed both Captain America: The Winter Solider and Captain America: Civil War. Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled to hit theaters on May 4, 2018, and Avengers 4 will come out a year later on May 3, 2019.