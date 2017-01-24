Yesterday, production started on Marvel's highly-anticipated Avengers: Infinity War, with filming taking place for several months as this movie shoots back-to-back with a currently-untitled Avengers 4 Sequel. Directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo shared the first set photo yesterday, featuring the many trailers used by the massive cast during the shoot. Today, we have another photo from Sean Gunn, who has essentially confirmed he'll be featured in this sprawling superhero adventure as his Guardians of the Galaxy character Kraglin (though, he does also embody Rocket Raccoon on set as well, with Bradley Cooper giving Rocket his voice). What's more, the actor is seen sporting a new winter hat, which features the Infinity War logo on it.

While we have heard in the past that the Guardians of the Galaxy will be appearing in Avengers: Infinity War, those reports didn't say one way or antoher if supporting characters from the Guardians movies will be coming aboard as well. Thanks to Sean Gunn's Instagram, it seems that Kraglin may have some sort of role to play in the fight against Thanos. Marvel has yet to release any official plot details, or even a full cast list at this time, but now that filming is under way, hopefully more details will arrive soon.

Last week, production designer Charles Wood, who worked on both Doctor Strange and Avengers: Infinity War, teased that this upcoming movie will take fans to "many, many worlds," although no specifics were given. Up until this point in the MCU, the mighty Asgardian Thor, the Guardians of the Galaxy and, most recently, Doctor Strange have been the Avengers' ambassadors to the cosmic side of the MCU, but it seems that will change in Avengers: Infinity War. We also know that the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok, which hits theaters in November, will focus on a "cosmic road trip" between Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), which could provide an introduction to some of these new worlds.

The immense cast, which may feature upwards of 67 characters, includes Josh Brolin (Thanos), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Sebastian Stan (Bucky/Winter Soldier), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye), Chris Evans (Captain America/Steve Rogers), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Paul Bettany (Vision), Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk) and Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Chris Pratt, (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Benedict Wong (Wong) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel). Despite earlier rumors to the contrary, it was recently confirmed that Tom Holland will swing by as Spider-Man, while a separate report claimed that Liv Tyler could be returning as Betty Ross from the Phase 1 movie The Incredible Hulk. The most recent casting addition is Peter Dinklage, whose character has not yet been confirmed, although many believe he's playing either MODOK or Pip the Troll.

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are directing from a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige producing. There has been talk that the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe will come together to fight Thanos (Josh Brolin), but the studio has yet to confirm a cast list quite yet for Avengers: Infinity War. While we wait for more details, check out Sean Gunn's photo from the set of Avengers: Infinity War.