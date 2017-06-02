Avengers: Infinity War has just added M'Baku, aka Man-Ape, to the ranks. Actor Winston Duke (Person of Interest) has been officially announced to portray super villain M'Baku in Infinity War as well as the upcoming Black Panther, which is set to be released on February 16th, 2018. Man-Ape will debut in Black Panther and then pop up a few months later for Infinity War. It makes sense because it had previously been announced that Chadwick Boseman would return as Black Panther/T'Challa for Infinity War, but it is unclear how the nation of Wakanda will fit into the story line.

The news comes from IMDB's official Twitter page, which may not be the most reliable place to get news, but this is coming from their official Twitter account and not from their site that can be edited by anybody with access to the internet. Based on previous news it looks like Ayo and T'Chaka will reprise their roles from Captain America: Civil War in Black Panther and possibly be added to the cast of Infinity War alongside Shuri and the Dora Milaje. If this is all true, the nation of Wakanda could have a pretty prominent role in the upcoming movie.

It is quite possible that Thanos will attack Wakanda at some point during the movie and make the people work together to defeat him, but this is all speculation. It is too early to tell where Man-Ape and Black Panther will fit into Avengers: Infinity War, but it does suggest that Man-Ape will survive the events of the Black Panther movie unless some kind of flashback is utilized, but that seems highly unlikely. One thing for sure is that this cast was already huge and it appears to be getting bigger. It's going to be very interesting to see how Marvel goes about pulling this gigantic project off.

In the Black Panther comic book, M'Baku is the brother of T'Challa, who adopts the name of Man-Ape after drinking white gorilla blood and eating their flesh and goes on to lead the savage White Gorilla Cult to try and take over Wakanda. He is known as Wakanda's second greatest warrior next to Black Panther. His powers include superhuman strength, speed, agility, and stamina as well as other characteristics of the mythical White Gorilla. In addition, Man-Ape has extensive military training from the Wakandan Royal Militia.

The news of Man-Ape joining Avengers: Infinity War comes as quite a surprise, as fans probably didn't expect to see Man-Ape as such a large character in any further movies. Maybe his storyline has been reworked to better fit into Infinity War? We'll just have to wait for some promotional material to slowly come through before we learn the true involvement of everybody in this huge cast. One thing is for sure is that there won't be any time in the movie to concentrate on one character at a time, every hero and every villain will serve an important purpose.