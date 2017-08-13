Guardians of the Galaxy introduced Nebula as a complex character with a troubled past, but we're about to learn that her past was even darker than we anticipated in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 explored the fractured relationship between Nebula and Gamora and went a long way in trying to humanize Karen Gillan's portrayal of Nebula while also telling the story of the torture and pain caused by their adopted father, Thanos. It appears that Infinity War will go even further into Nebula's past and her experience with her father while continuing her desire for revenge.

Karen Gillan was recently interviewed at Florida SuperCon and ComicBook.com picked up the scoop. Nebula is determined to get vengeance against Thanos and will stop at nothing in doing so, but beforehand, we're going to get some more information on why Nebula is so determined for revenge. Gillan went out of her way not to spoil anything, but did reveal that Avengers: Infinity War will go into greater detail about Nebula's past and mentioned that it is apparently darker than once thought. She explains.

"Without giving away any spoilers. We're definitely going to continue the arc for Nebula and find out more about her past. And actually, we're going to find out that it's even worse than we know."

In addition, Infinity War may offer a culmination of Nebula's story arc when she comes face to face with the Mad Titan. It isn't clear how much of the story will come from the comic book, but we could very well end up seeing a powerful version of Nebula in the upcoming movie. Gillan went on to say that Nebula's story will be a satisfying one and that it's going to be "an emotional explosion." Gillan had this to say.

""We're going to see her confront all of it. It's going to be like an emotional explosion."

Avengers: Infinity War is expected to focus heavily on Thanos and his Black Order and that the Mad Titan will have his ego intact. The villain will apparently not be wearing his signature armor and helmet during the movie as he doesn't believe that he needs it since he has his hands on the Infinity Gauntlet. Thanos without armor could leave him vulnerable and maybe Nebula might be able take advantage of the situation. This is all speculation at the moment, but the lack of armor could lend itself to the events of the original source material.

Karen Gillan didn't offer up any further information about Nebula's part in Avengers: Infinity War, but it is safe to say that she will have a substantial part in the story, maybe even more so than her sister Gamora (Zoe Saldana). At this point, not much about the story is clear, but more information will start to come as the release date nears and as production for Avengers 4 progresses. Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on May 4th, 2018.