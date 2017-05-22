Stan Lee just has a way of getting Marvel fans excited, even after all of these years. Well into his 90s, the godfather of Marvel Comics is still regularly appearing at conventions to chat with fans and help stir up excitement for future projects, like Avengers: Infinity War. During a recent event in Iowa, he suggested that a new, major character will be appearing in the upcoming Avengers movie. So, now the question becomes, who is it?

Before we dig in and speculate a bit, the report comes from Gamezone, who sat in on the recent Q&A that Stan Lee participated in. At one point, the subject of Avengers: Infinity War came up and he talked about a new character that will be showing up in the movie, which he thinks will really please fans. Here's what Gamezone had to say about it.

"It was also hinted at that a major new character will appear in Avengers: Infinity War. When asked if he could give us any details, his assistant whispered in his ear and told him he can't discuss it in-depth. He said that a new character (maybe even multiple) would appear and it would please the fans."

It sounds like Stan Lee may have been on the verge of spilling some secret Marvel Studios intel. Unfortunately, he didn't. So we're left to wonder who this character, or characters, may be who are going to make their debut in Avengers: Infinity War, which is set for release on May 4, 2018. It is really tough to speculate since we don't have a lot of context, but we can rule a couple of things out. We already know that Brie Larson is going to debut as Captain Marvel in the movie, so that probably isn't who Lee is talking about. There is also the much-hoped-for appearance of Adam Warlock, but we can probably take that off the table as well.

Spoilers ahead for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. In one of the post-credit scenes from the movie, Adam Warlock was heavily hinted at. However, James Gunn has already said that he won't be appearing in Avengers: Infinity War. So don't get your hopes up on that one. One thing we do know is that Peter Dinklage is playing an unknown character in the movie. Could his character be who Stan Lee is talking about? Maybe, but also, probably not. Even though it hasn't been confirmed, it is heavily speculated (with some photographical evidence to back it up) that Peter Dinklage is playing Pip the Troll. No disrespect to Pip, but I doubt that would be enough to "please the fans." At least not enough to make a big fuss over.

We do know that Thanos is finally going to be getting significant screen time in Avengers 3 and is going to be assembling the Infinity Stones in the Infinity Gauntlet, which will give him a whole lot of power. We also know that this movie will be going to the cosmic side of the MCU, which really opens the floodgates when it comes to who this character (or characters) could possibly be. Since Marvel is keeping this under wraps, we are just going to have to wait and see who Stan Lee was talking about when Avengers: Infinity War arrives next year.