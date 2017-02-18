Marvel has a big year planned for 2017, both behind the scenes and in theaters. Right now, Avengers: Infinity War is shooting in Atlanta back-to-back with Black Panther. And they have Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Thor: Ragnarok coming to a multiplex near you in the months ahead. So we're going to be bombarded with various items from all five movies in what is being called a superhero tsunami. Today, we get a new logo for Infinity War.

This logo was spotted on the back of a crew chair on set in Atalanta as shooting continues, and shared on Reddit. The cast for the movie is quite epic and features MCU stars such as Josh Brolin (Thanos), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Sebastian Stan (Bucky/Winter Soldier), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye), Chris Evans (Captain America/Steve Rogers), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Paul Bettany (Vision), Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk) and Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Chris Pratt, (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Benedict Wong (Wong) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel). Also appearing in the movie is Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man.

The first scenes shot for Infinity War included some, if not all, of the Guardians of the Galaxy. It is believed that this part of the shoot happened early as Chris Pratt is needed on the set of Jurassic World 2 in the next couple of weeks. Also already shooting scenes for Infinity War are Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland. It should be interesting to see how this plays out, as Holland showed off his script in a recent set video, and his part of the movie appeared to only be 20 pages. So we might not get more than 20 minutes with Spider-Man here.

Peter Dinklage has also been cast in Avengers: Infinity War, although his role has not yet been revealed. Many fans have speculated that he is playing MODOK (Mental/Mobile/Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing). Captain America: Civil War writer Christopher Markus, who is also writing Avengers: Infinity War with his writing partner Stephen McFeely, said in an interview last year that he wants to find a way to bring MODOK into a Marvel movie. Another theory has surfaced that Peter Dinklage is playing Pip the Troll, a character who was actually featured in the Infinity War comics. That sounds more accurate. At this time, Dinklage has not been spotted on set.

Last weekend, Marvel announced the Infinity War production start with a video from set that showed Iron Man, Spider-Man and Star-Lord all hanging out with each other. It also showed off some cool concept art featuring Thanos, Rocket Raccoon and Thor. We have those videos here in case you missed them, along with the new logo and a Tweet I thought was funny. Enjoy.

New look at the AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR logo from the set ! pic.twitter.com/Dk7E9qwiyu — Best of Marvel (@thebestofmarvel) February 18, 2017