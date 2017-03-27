Filming has been under way on Avengers: Infinity War since January, with the latest set video and photos surfacing from Edinburgh, Scotland in the U.K., where we got our first look at Vision (Paul Bettany). With filming expected to run until sometime this fall, a shoot which includes both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, today we have word that filming will shift to the other side of the pond this May, with an upcoming shoot in New York City. The production is seeking extras for this shoot, with the casting call revealing that this superhero project is filming under the working title Mary Lou.

MovieCastingCall.org reports that Central Casting is accepting submissions for extras, who will all be hand-picked by directors Anthony and Joe Russo. For those who want to submit themselves for consideration, the casting call reveals that they should send their full name, location, phone number, all clothing sizes and two recent color snapshots, one from the shoulders up and one from the knees up, to [email protected] Here's the full description of what the studio is looking for from the casting call.

"Central Casting is now accepting submissions for the Marvel feature film Infinity War in New York. To be considered, all actors and extras must be legally eligible to work in the entertainment industry in the New York and in the United States. That information is published in the 2017 New York Actors Resource Guide eBook. The film's directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, will be personally hand-picking the talent from the photos submitted. The following are the current casting needs. Males & Females, any ethnicity, who appear 18 - 50's, all types. Especially needed are people with New York looks, and also people with good character faces. Filming is tentatively scheduled for May 19, 2017. A wardrobe fitting could possibly be required in the beginning of May. You must have an open and flexible schedule, as the dates are very tentative at the moment. If you have previously worked on this film in any area, your are NOT eligible to be considered for these new roles. This is for NEW TALENT only, who have not worked on the film."

As we learned with the new set video and photo of Vision, production is taking place in Edinburgh, with the local publication The Daily Record revealing that they will shoot in Edinburgh for six weeks, utilizing a crew of more than 400 people. The shoot will take place in the historic Old Town section of Edinburgh among other locations. Here's what Joe Russo had to say in a statement about why Edinburgh was chosen as a location in Avengers: Infinity War.

"When Edinburgh came up as a location option we jumped at the chance. The city is such a unique and iconic location, but one never seen as the backdrop for a big action film, which is incredibly exciting."

Part of the story will also be set in Edinburgh, with The Daily Record reporting that there are rumors Edinburgh may be where some of the Avengers are hiding out, following the events of Captain America: Civil War, although that hasn't been confirmed by Marvel quite yet. The site also reports that Marvel has teamed up with Film Edinburgh, Edinburgh Concil and Creative Scotland to help plan out the production that will also take place across World Heritage Site locations, and in local businesses and residences. Here's what Anthony Russo had to say about how these organizations have supported the massive shoot.

"The support from all local agencies, such as Film Edinburgh, has been invaluable in helping to coordinate this complicated shoot. We appreciate the entire city's help and are excited to have such a beautiful and historic city in the film."

While we still don't have a confirmed cast list yet, an earlier casting call revealed a massive cast list, and this new casting call mirrors that same list. The cast reportedly includes Josh Brolin (Thanos), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Sebastian Stan (Bucky/Winter Soldier), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye), Chris Evans (Captain America/Steve Rogers), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Paul Bettany (Vision), Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk) and Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Chris Pratt, (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Benedict Wong (Wong) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel). It was later confirmed that Tom Holland will swing by as Spider-Man, while another rumor surfaced that Liv Tyler could be returning as Betty Ross from the Phase 1 movie The Incredible Hulk. Hopefully we'll have more details about Avengers: Infinity War's New York shoot as we get closer to the May start date.