There have been rumors for months that Captain Marvel will be appearing in Avengers: Infinity War, which is why some thought Brie Larson was cast so early, but it seems that isn't the case. During an interview from San Diego Comic-Con last weekend, director Joe Russo confirmed that Captain Marvel will not be making an appearance, stating definitively, "She's not in Avengers 3." He did however shed some light on his approach to the Mad Titan Thanos, which you can check out below.

"The stakes are incredibly high. Look, I wanted to turn Thanos into Darth Vader for a new generation. He's an incredibly intense character, sociopathic, he takes no prisoners, and I think the audience needs to be completely prepared when they go see these movies."

Captain Marvel has been presumably confirmed for Infinity War in the past, through a casting call that featured this character, but also from the Russo Brothers themselves. During an event at the Smithsonian Institute for Captain America: Civil War, the Russo Brothers mentioned Captain Marvel along with many other Marvel characters that would be featured in Infinity War. When asked by a fan if they just confirmed that Captain Marvel was in the movie, the directors jokingly said they meant the "totally different character "Captain Barvel." It's worth noting that this revelation came just days after the Russos also confirmed that both movies, which at the time were known as Avengers: Infinity War Part 1 and Avengers: Infinity War Part 2, will get new titles.

It's possible that Captain Marvel will in fact be featured in Avengers 4, which will be shot before the Captain Marvel movie goes into production. However, Captain Marvel will be released on March 8, 2019, before Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3, 2019, which would explain why Brie Larson was in fact cast so early. Speaking of Avengers 4, the director spoke about how he wanted each movie to feel different, while confirming the production schedule for Avengers 4. Here's what he had to say in his interview with ComicBook.com

"They're all big. I think it's important for both movies to be distinctly different. It's important for the m to have different tones, different narratives, and to have different surprises for the audience. We've worked really hard with Markus and McFeely in ensuring that the films are tonally different and structurally different. We just wrapped the first movie a week ago, and I start shooting the second one in two weeks. So it's a crazy schedule."

We reported earlier this month that production has wrapped on Avengers: Infinity War, with a casting call that also hinted at the inclusion of Carol Danvers, and it's possible that casting call may be for Avengers 4. Still, the character hasn't been confirmed for anything except her own Captain Marvel movie, so it remains to be seen when we'll get confirmation. As for the Infinity War Comic-Con footage, Joe Russo wouldn't offer a timeline as to when it may be released to the public.

"All I can say is, when the footage comes out, we want it to be exactly right. We are taking our time and we are working on that footage because, as you can imagine, the level of visual effects in these movies are unprecedented, and there are certain things in this footage that works specifically for Comic-Con, but when we go to a wide audience, we have to make sure that footage works for a wide audience. So, we're hard at work at that right now. I'm not going to give a timeline on it, because I wanna surprise people, but hopefully they're patient with us."

With production starting soon on Avengers 4, with filming expected to last the rest of the year, and likely into next year, it remains to be seen when we'll get any confirmation about the cast for either Infinity War or Avengers 4. Still, it's possible that we may get a glimpse of Brie Larson on set when Avengers 4 starts filming, but it seems unlikely that we'll get conformation of her involvement anytime soon.