It was widely reported last week that Peter Dinklage is in early talks for a role in Avengers: Infinity War. Immediately rumors flooded in claiming the Game of Thrones actor is playing the iconic Marvel villain MODOK. Marvel and Disney haven't signed the actor yet, but until we get official word on the character, acclaimed artist BossLogic has imagined what Peter Dinklage looks like as MODOK.

ComicBook.com commissioned BossLogic to create this art, which comes just days after the casting report. It's worth noting, though, that Captain America: Civil War writer Christopher Markus, who is also writing Avengers: Infinity War with his writing partner Stephen McFeely, said in an interview last year that he wants to find a way to bring MODOK into a Marvel movie. While that is far from any confirmation that Peter Dinklage is playing MODOK (Mental/Mobile/Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing), there is another theory that has surfaced.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld offered his own theory on Twitter, suggesting that Peter Dinklage is playing Pip the Troll, who was originally an antagonist for Adam Warlock. Pip was a Laxidazian alien who became both physically and psychologically mutated after he got drunk on a mutagenic hallucinogenic ale. He was cast away by his people when he came across Adam Warlock on his travels. Pip was even featured in the Infinity War comics, so Rob Liefeld's theory could certainly be valid. Marvel often releases a full cast list that confirms individual characters when production starts, but filming isn't expected to begin until this summer.

Regardless of when filming happens, shooting is expected to take place both in Georgia at Pinewood Atlanta Studios, and in the U.K. It is also believed that both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 will shoot back-to-back. This casting news comes just a few days after another rumor surfaced that Liv Tyler may be reprising her Betty Ross character from the Phase One movie The Incredible Hulk, but that hasn't been confirmed either. Another recent report claimed that the combined production budget for both Infinity War movies is a combined $500 million.

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are directing from a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige producing. There has been talk that the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe will come together to fight Thanos (Josh Brolin), but the studio has yet to confirm a cast list quite yet for Avengers: Infinity War. Marvel has not confirmed the title of the Avengers: Infinity War follow-up, after the studio changed the title from Avengers: Infinity War Part 2 to an "Untitled Avengers sequel." Take a look at the Boss Logic artwork featuring Peter Dinklage as MODOK.

