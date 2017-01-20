Production on Avengers: Infinity War is expected to be getting underway soon, though, there are conflicting reports about when that may be exactly. Some claim it could be starting any day now in Atlanta, but others claim it won't really get underway until this summer. Either way, it is happening soon and the cast is going to be massive. One of the new additions is going to be Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage, but his role has not yet been officially revealed. Some new photos that have surfaced online may help shed some light on that, because they seem to all but confirm what Marvel character he is portraying.

Daily Mail recently caught Peter Dinklage getting his hair done in New York City. This was not just a simple trim, mind you, but it was a very telling change up. The 47-year-old actor was dying his hair a very specific shade of red, which makes it seem incredibly likely that he will be playing Pip the Troll. When comparing his new hairdo next to a picture of Pip, it is pretty uncanny. This was a popular theory among fans when the news broke that Peter Dinklage was joining the cast of Avengers: Infinity War and these lends an awful lot of credibility to that idea.

For those who may not know, Pip was a Laxidazian alien who became physically and psychologically mutated after he got drunk on a mutagenic hallucinogenic ale. He was cast away by his people and became an antagonist of Adam Warlock. Perhaps more importantly, Pip the Troll actually played a role in the Infinity Gauntlet comic book storyline, so there is reason to believe he could be used in the movie, since it is at least loosely based on that story. Not only that, but Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld took to his Twitter and theorized that Peter Dinklage would be playing Pip shortly after the news broke.

The other, most popular theory about who Peter Dinklage is playing now seems much less likely. Quite a few fans theorized that he would be playing MODOK (Mental/Mobile/Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing). For those who don't know, MODOK is a giant, weird, deformed head in a flying mechanism with tiny arms and legs who has a budget of gadgets, powerful intellect and telekinetic powers, among other things. But there is really no reason to think that MODOK would appear in Infinity War, especially since Thanos is already an incredibly formidable threat on his own.

Details on Avengers: Infinity War and the untitled Avengers 4 have been scarce, but we do know that Marvel will be assembling the largest cast ever for an MCU movie. It has also been reported that the movies will have a combined budget of nearly $500 million, which means they will be massive, expensive spectacles. The movies will be shooting back to back and are being directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed both Captain America: The Winter Solider and Captain America: Civil War. Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled to hit theaters on May 4, 2018, with Avengers 4 set to come out a year later on May 3, 2019. You can check out the photo of Peter Dinklage with his new red hair for yourself below.