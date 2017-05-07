Ever since production started on Avengers: Infinity War, we've seen a number of set photos and videos that offer new details, in lieu of any official plot synopsis. While it remains to be seen when any official story details are released, another set photo has surfaced that teases an intriguing connection to Avengers: Age of Ultron. There will be potential SPOILERS below, so read on at your own risk.

This set photo surfaced on Twitter over the weekend, revealing the same massive Asgardian statue from the Thor (Chris Hemsworth) dream sequence in Age of Ultron. This means that Thor's dream sequence/prophecy may be coming to life, which could bring the death of several Marvel characters, but that hasn't been confirmed. It isn't known why this massive statue was brought in, but hopefully we'll find out more as filming continues.

We reported last week that a new set video revealed a huge spoiler for Vision and Scarlet Witch (Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen). Both of these characters were seen kissing during a scene, which many fans were expecting since their relationship has grown over the past few movies. What's interesting though is Vision is seen in a human form, so it's possible that this kiss is actually part of one of Scarlet Witch's visions, but that is unclear at this point.

It was also recently confirmed that both Infinity War and Avengers 4 will now be shot separately, after plans to shoot both movies simultaneously fell through. Now there will be a small break between Infinity War and Avengers 4, with Kevin Feige revealing in an interview that it became too "complicated to cross-board" both movies at the same time. This production shift will not affect the release dates for either movie, with Infinity War still arriving on May 4, 2018 and Avengers 4 coming on May 3, 2019.

While we still don't have an official cast list, a recent casting call confirmed actors such as Josh Brolin (Thanos), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Sebastian Stan (Bucky/Winter Soldier), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye), Chris Evans (Captain America/Steve Rogers), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Paul Bettany (Vision), Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk) and Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man). Hopefully we'll get official story details and a cast list soon. Until then, take a look at the latest set photo from Avengers: Infinity War.