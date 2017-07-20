For fans who have already descended upon San Diego Comic-Con today, you might want to head to the Marvel booth (#2329), because the studio is giving away brand new Avengers: Infinity War posters, which are quite the sight to behold. These posters, designed by Marvel concept artist Ryan Meindering, feature a number of the traditional Avengers, such as Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), War Machine (Don Cheadle) and of course the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), but it also brings some more recent characters into the mix. This poster also features Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and even some of the Guardians of the Galaxy, with Gamora (Zoe Saldana), her sister Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) rounding out the heroes seen on this poster. As in years past, as there are a number of missing heroes here, it is believed a new poster will arrive all four days of the con to make one giant poster image to be unveiled on Sunday.

This Avengers: Infinity War poster comes just days after another SDCC poster image featuring the mighty Thanos (Josh Brolin) was unveiled, featuring the Mad Titan wearing the Infinity Gauntlet with all of the Infinity Stones in place. This new poster was unveiled by Marvel's Ryan Penagos, best known as Agent M on Twitter. Since no specific time frame was given, it seems likely that Marvel will be giving away this poster all day, so if you're at the Con, you should head down to the Marvel booth to score this new poster.

This poster arrives just a few days before the highly-anticipated Marvel Comic-Con panel, which is scheduled to take place Saturday, July 22 in Hall H, with an epic 90-minute panel that will go from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM. The studio hasn't specified which movies it will showcase during its Hall H panel, but since the studio unveiled the first footage from Avengers: Infinity War for the D23 Expo crowd last weekend, it seems likely that that same footage could be unveiled this weekend, or the studio could bring some entirely new footage as well. Now that production has wrapped on the movie, it remains to see how much will be shown at the convention. While we wait for more info, take a look at this new Avengers: Infinity War poster that you can pick up at the Marvel booth.