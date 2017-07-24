The Avengers: Infinity War poster was teased out in panels at San Diego Comic-Con and now we have the complete poster that shows off the full cast. Marvel has been building to this moment since the beginning with Iron Man and the time has almost come to see the fruits of their labor. Marvel took over Comic-Con and easily destroyed all completion in terms of surprises and sheer content while keeping the lid on any secrets that might interfere with the enjoyment of Infinity War.

ComingSoon.net has provided our first look at the fully assembled Avengers: Infinity War poster and it is a giant tribute to Marvel Studios. Thanos is there, front and center in all of his Mad Titan glory, showing off the Infinity Gauntlet. The Infinity Gauntlet is radiating different colors, shining light on the giant crew of Avengers. The poster looked amazing when it was just three separate panels, but to see it fully assembled is really a sight visually and for Marvel pulling off such an insane feat of bringing all of those heroes together in one movie.

The gang is all here. Captain America has a sweet looking beard next to a newly blonde Black Widow along with Iron Man's new suit and what appears to be a shiny Spider-Man. The Guardians of the Galaxy are there in full with what appears to be a teenage Groot. Elsewhere, Black Panther, Thor, War Machine, Vision, Ant-Man, Hulk, Falcon, Doctor Strange and more are shown. Confirmed cast members for Avengers: Infinity War so far include Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scalett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olson, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Don Cheadle, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Sean Gunn, Tom Holland, Josh Brolin, and Paul Rudd. We don't actually get to see Brie Larson's Captain Marvel on the poster, which is an interesting decision. It's possible she only has a cameo or won't be fully introduced until Avengers 4, which comes after her solo movie mission. Also MIA is http://movieweb.com/avengers-infinity-war-cast-jon-favreau-happy-hogan/Happy Hogan who has been confirmed to return, but probably only has a few seconds of screen time, and doesn't really belong on a poster like this.

The Infinity War poster was painted by Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development by Ryan Meinerding to give out to fans at San Diego Comic-Con. But instead of the full poster, three panels were given out, leaving it up to fans to stitch all three together to see the full poster in all of its glory. Each of the three panels can stand on their own and do so impressively, but it is truly amazing to see all of the cast of the movie on one, coherent poster that doesn't look thrown together.

Fans that weren't able to attend Comic-Con over the weekend or Disney's D23 Expo to see the exclusive Avengers: Infinity War are a bit angry that the footage has not been posted online by Marvel. The decision is a solid one that Marvel will not waiver on; that footage was exclusive to Comic-Con and the D23. Rumors are pointing to a full-blown trailer in the front of the Thor: Ragnarok movie hitting theaters this fall. In the meantime, fans can check out the awe-inspiring poster Avengers: Infinity War poster below and dream of what it'll look like on the big screen.