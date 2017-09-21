Last year, Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo revealed that this movie marked a new beginning for the MCU, hinting that it, and the untitled Avengers 4, will bring the culmination of everything that has happened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date. While no specifics were given about the story, this notion was mirrored by star Benedict Cumberbatch, who teased how massive this adventure is during a recent interview. Here's what he had to say about how all-encompassing this sequel actually is.

"It's ten years coming. It's just a huge, huge, huge amount of work, huge amount of storylines and it's all sort of pointing to this confrontation. It's amazing to part of it even though I'm late to the party, it's very cool one to be part of it."

The actor made these comments during a new interview with Digital Spy, where he was promoting his new film The Child in Time. There has been plenty of speculation as to who may or may not survive this epic battle with Thanos (Josh Brolin). The updated synopsis for Avengers: Infinity War revealed in May that Thanos is a "despot of intergalactic infamy". His goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones, artifacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality.

Even the synopsis teased that the entirety of the MCU has "led up to this moment," with many fans assuming that at least a few beloved Avengers heroes will die in this epic battle. Many fans have assumed that for quite some time now, since many of the original Avengers' contracts are expiring with either Avengers: Infinity War or the still-untitled Avengers 4. Still, with the studio keeping any plot details under wraps, we likely won't know who will survive to fight another day in Avengers 4 until Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.

Benedict Cumberbatch is part of a massive ensemble cast that includes Josh Brolin (Thanos), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Sebastian Stan (Bucky/Winter Soldier), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye), Chris Evans (Captain America/Steve Rogers), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Paul Bettany (Vision), Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk) and Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Chris Pratt, (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Benedict Wong (Wong). Also appearing in the movie is Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, with Brie Larson's Captain Marvel believed to appear in Avengers 4.

The project is so mysterious that even the Avengers 4 title is a big spoiler for Avengers: Infinity War, according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. Some fans thought that the title may have been inadvertently revealed by actress Zoe Saldana, who referred to the next Avengers movie as Gauntlet, seemingly meaning that the title may be Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet, but James Gunn shot down speculation that Infinity Gauntlet was the title. Still, hopefully we'll learn more about both Avengers: Inifinity War and Avengers 4 in the very near future.